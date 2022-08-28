VITTORIO VENETO. The Alemagna state road was wisely closed by the Anas, between Nove and Fadalto, not only for precautionary reasons, but because a real landslide fell from the heights of Pizzoch, on the north side. It happened at 2pm on Saturday. And the monitoring system together with the containment works prevented the flow from reaching the state highway, Anas said. The staff is working on the reopening of the section. Operation, however, which is also affected by the weather. “The precautionary closure of the state road 51” di Alemagna “between km 20,300 and km 21,800 in Vittorio Veneto continues, given the persistence of unfavorable weather conditions” warns Anas.

This is the kilometer and a half of state road 51 where already in the past there have been landslides from the mountainous side. Anas confirms that “the closure was necessary, even if the road was not reached by the landslide, following the alarm issued by the monitoring system of the Val Lapisina debris flows, installed by Anas in 2021 as part of the works carried out on the SS 51 following the “Tempesta Vaia” to guarantee traffic safety ». Following the intense rains that fell on the morning of 27 August, in fact, the debris flow at km 21.700 fell downstream around 2 pm and was intercepted by the containment works carried out to protect the state road, while the debris flow at the km 20,900 has been mobilized for most of its route and, in the event of new intense precipitation, it could invade the roadway.

“In fact, the regional weather forecast bulletin is not at all encouraging – confirms the Councilor for the Environment and Civil Protection, Gianpaolo Bottacin -. On certain territories, very intense rainfall may occur. Therefore dangerous precisely because of the landslides that could derive from it ». The downstream side of the Alemagna is crossed vertically by five drainage gullies, two of which are particularly active. Hence the monitoring system installed by Anas. “The alarm system has effectively carried out its preventive function in accordance with its operating model, which was followed by coordination between Anas and the police for the management of traffic”. Consequently, state highway 51 will remain closed for the time strictly necessary to restore the protection works and the alarm system, already under construction. Deviations are reported on site. The Carabinieri and the local police collaborate. Vehicles are diverted to the Vittorio Veneto north tollbooth for those uphill on the Alemagna and Fadalto, for those arriving from the Belluno area. This additional traffic yesterday intercepted the car movement of tourists returning from the Dolomites, after a holiday or weekend in the mountains.