Vittorio Veneto, "hot" plant at Irca Zoppas: today another 4 hours of strike

Vittorio Veneto, "hot" plant at Irca Zoppas: today another 4 hours of strike

Rica plant, Irca Zoppas Industries group

The dispute between the union and the company continues. Workers are demanding measures to mitigate the temperature in the factory, so far without receiving satisfactory answers

Francesco Dal Mas

05 August 2022

VITTORIO VENETO. New strike for too high temperatures in the Irca Zoppas plants. Even today, four hours of strike were called in the Rica1 and Rica2 factories. Thus continues the tug-of-war between the unions and the company, in recent days the workers’ representatives had said they were disappointed at the lack of responses from the company in the face of the heat emergency.

“In the recent meeting with the company management, the same unfortunately almost completely rejected the requests of the workers while confirming the criticalities of the temperatures in the factories,” explained the RSU. Meanwhile, the problem of temperatures reaching 32-34 degrees on the assembly line continues.

This is the fifth strike proclaimed in the company within ten days. In particular, the union had asked for the gates to be opened at night, the increase in drinking fountains, investments in air conditioning, additional breaks. He had also solicited the use of the redundancy fund “for heat” provided for by a decree, but the company management reported the lack of guidelines on the matter.

