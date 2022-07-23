For a 41-year-old from Meduno, who has repeatedly tried to escape, the accusation is of attempted improper robbery. The blow took place on Friday afternoon in the shop in via dei Cimbri

VITTORIO VENETO. Supermarket robbery with a daring double escape, and a thief chased by employees. The adventure of a 41-year-old from Meduno, in the province of Pordenone, ended with his arrest in the act of crime, accused of attempted improper robbery. Yesterday, around 2 pm, the man, who appears to be homeless, entered the Lidl supermarket in via dei Cimbri. An employee noticed him moving cautiously in front of the shelves. He followed him with his eyes, seeing him put some products in the nylon bag that he carried over his shoulder. Until that moment nothing illegal, but the man’s attitude did not convince the employee who decided to follow his moves.

The stranger left the supermarket without going to the cashier to pay for what he had taken. At that point, a scene from Far West was produced. The employee, who in the meantime had asked a colleague for help, rushed out of the business, but the thief in the meantime had started running as fast as he could. The thief, seeing the bad parade, got rid of the nylon bag in the hope of being able to get away with it. The bag was recovered by the director of Lidl, while the two employees continued the chase and, after a few tens of meters, one of them managed to grab the man. The criminal was thus taken back to the shop, awaiting the arrival of the carabinieri who in the meantime had been alerted. The question now seemed resolved, but the stranger did not give up.

Arriving at the entrance to the supermarket, the 41-year-old struggled, knocking the employee who was holding him to the ground, and fled again. He ran a few hundred meters until his breath left him. The man stopped exhausted near a low wall. Another employee joined him and kept an eye on him at a safe distance, until the arrival of the carabinieri patrol from the Cordignano station. The military arrested him in the act of crime and held him in the security rooms of the Vittorio Veneto company, awaiting the validation hearing and the very direct trial. From the control of the bag abandoned in the escape, 24 packages of coffee emerged, for a value of 60 euros. The “stolen goods” were returned to the director of Lidl.