VITTORIO VENETO. Did you know that in the bowels of the Meschio, up there in Val Lapisina, where it comes from, there is a hanging lake? It’s inside a cave and they revisited it after 29 years. The experts of the Opitergino Speleological Group, the Cai Vittorio Veneto Speleological Group, the Speleo San Marco Group and Gs Arianna (Treviso). More precisely, Igor Palamin, Daniele Ddm (photographer), Alessio Fileccia, Jean Pierre, Gabriele Samassa, Beppe Tormene, Andrea Fiorot.

They entered the resurgence and, favored by the scarce rainfall this year, they managed to reach the lake, that is the exploratory limit touched only twice, almost thirty years ago, by the speleosubs of Treviso. “From here the future explorations will start again” they assure, specifying that “the path to reach the hanging lake is far from easy, with a first siphon and a waterfall to climb, thirty meters high, whose flow rate can vary from 15 to 6,000 liters per second ».

The underground waterfall thirty meters high (photo Daniele Ddm – from Facebook)

The ascent of the post-siphon waterfall – with a vertical development of 30 meters and with flow rates never less than 15 liters per second – required, as explained by those interested in La scintilena, the Italian speleological news bulletin, a long job to safely arm the well. perpetually beaten by the strong flow of water which, in full flow, can reach over 6,000 liters per second of flow rate. Nitrox mixtures useful to mitigate the effects of the probable accumulations of Co2 present in the lowest part of the cavity.

Once at the head of the well, a gorge climbs up and leads to the hanging siphon, reached by divers of the Ggt only twice in the first half of the 90s during an exceptional dry period. From here the explorations of the speleosubs of the Venetian Speleological Federation will resume, unfortunately conditioned by the rare weather windows necessary to face the flow of the waterfall in relative safety, as a result of which the first vertical of the well has now been disarmed – let the divers know – and also to avoid dangerous ascent attempts by people not suitably prepared. Val Lapisina, as on the other hand the nearby Cansiglio, have a very vast network of cavities, caves, sinkholes.