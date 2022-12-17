Mourning in Vittorio Veneto. Manuela Dal Tio, historical saleswoman of the Paludetti shoe and leather goods shop, in via Sant ‘Antonio da Padova, died at the age of only 55, after a long illness. Her death on Friday at the Vittorio Veneto hospital, following the worsening of her health conditions.She She had been ill with cancer for three years. The whole city and the neighborhood of San Giacomo di Veglia where she was well known mourned her.

Her employer and president of Ascom in Vittorio Veneto, Michele Paludetti, made the sad announcement: “Hi Manu, this is how we will remember you”, accompanied by a photo of her smiling. «You had worked with us for fifteen years with great commitment and seriousness, the president of Ascom retraces with emotion «she was a beautiful person, sunny, in love with life, always with a smile. She fought like a lion against a horrible disease. Without ever giving up or lowering your head».

“Manuela was a woman with a kind, cordial and smiling character in all circumstances”, recalls a friend, “even in the last period she had a thousand strengths to be positive, even in the darkest days”. The news of her untimely death has caused a wave of pain and emotion throughout the city. «May your smile, your will to live, be an example for all of us who have known and loved you», the dedication of the family members on the epigraph.

The funeral will be celebrated on Monday at 11 in the parish church of San Giacomo di Veglia. Tomorrow at 19, always in the same church, the rosary will be recited. Any donations will be donated to the Airc, the Italian association for cancer research. Manuela leaves her daughter Martina, her partner Nello, her mother Elsa.