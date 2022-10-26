Home News Vittorio Veneto, three reported and fines of 36 thousand euros in the irregular construction site
Vittorio Veneto, three reported and fines of 36 thousand euros in the irregular construction site

Vittorio Veneto, three reported and fines of 36 thousand euros in the irregular construction site

Joint control yesterday in a construction site in Vittorio Veneto, by the carabinieri of the Treviso labor inspectorate nucleus, assisted by the local staff of the Arma. Upon the outcome of the activity, which involved a building under construction with more housing units, an entrepreneur, owner of a construction company for works near power lines with unprotected active parts and because he did not take precautions to eliminate the dangers of workers falling. The manager of a plumbing and heating company, on the other hand, will be reported to the Public Prosecutor’s Office for omitted health surveillance, while the site safety coordinator for failure to supervise the provisions and procedures on safety at work. On the basis of the violations detected, the carabinieri proceeded to the immediate suspension of activities. The disputes will lead to € 6,000 in administrative sanctions and fines of approximately € 30,000. “The sector controls – make it known from the provincial command of the carabinieri – aimed at verifying compliance with safety regulations, to stem the unfortunately always current scourge of accidents at work and the cases of” undeclared “and” illegal “work , which often give rise to even more serious forms of illegality, will continue in the coming weeks, by the Arma, throughout the Treviso province ».

