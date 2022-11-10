Complicated day for traffic in Vittorio Veneto. The first gas leak this morning. Moments of fear in via Perucchina. Fortunately, an explosion did not occur, the young woman driving the car unharmed. The crash occurred around 9.30. VD, 30, from Vittorio Veneto, was driving his Lancia. Suddenly he lost control. The small car crashed into a house, and in its run, the Lancia Y also hit a safety box at the gas meter. A very violent impact, so much so that the pipe was severed, causing damage to the underground pipeline. Despite the bang, the gas leak caused neither explosions nor a fire. The Italgas technicians and the Vittorio Veneto firefighters immediately intervened on the spot. The whole road has been isolated to allow safe restoration operations.

The via Perucchina road system returned to normal only around 3 pm, after a delicate restoration work by the technicians. There are numerous traffic problems, with traffic diversions for those coming from the south, heading for the city center. Discomforts were also recorded for Mom’s couriers, who had to opt for alternative routes. Until the afternoon there were long queues on via Rizzera. Effects on traffic even on the Alemagna state road.

Passion day also in via Galilei. At around 3.40pm, traffic was stopped due to another gas leak. The firefighters intervened near the intersection with via 24 Maggio, due to the breakage of a low pressure methane gas pipe, which took place during the excavations for the laying of the optical fiber. The firefighters, who arrived from the local detachment, closed the road with the help of the local police. The technicians worked for a long time for the repair of the pipeline by the gas company. The firefighters remained on site to ensure the safety of the operators.