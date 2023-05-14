Viva Air announces the definitive closure of its operations

After the ‘removal’ of Avianca in the integration with Viva Air, the latter decided to leave the market permanently, faced with an economic deficit that prevents it from staying afloat.

“After studying Aerocivil’s resolution 873 of 2023 in detail and verifying that Aerocivil’s conditions made Viva’s recovery impossible and could even affect Avianca’s stability, unfortunately the company was forced to abandon the integration,” he says. in the company statement.

On the other hand, the airline assured that they waited until the last moment to be able to maintain their operations, however, the response of the authorities and the other companies forced them to close the brand.

“In this way we arrive at this outcome that destroys a company and all the value around it due to a lack of understanding of the business,” they wrote.

Likewise, Viva Air assured that the main cause of the closure is due to lack of financial support, since inflation, the dollar and other factors make it almost impossible to buy supplies for the operation of their fleets, this being a micro-enterprise.

Finally, within the statement they thanked each of their collaborators, as well as clients and partners who maintained their hard work over 10 years.