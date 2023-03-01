The end of cheap flights in Colombia with the fall of Viva Air?

The suspension of economic activities of Viva Air has the economy of San Andrés in suspense, an island that depends almost exclusively on tourism and that sees the stoppage of flights as an imminent risk to the stability of the region, financially and social.

This was stated at first by Everth Hawkins Sjogreen, governor of San Andrés, who once heard the news of Viva Air, predicted “an economic and social crisis.”

That is why the island’s governor made an urgent call to the government of President Gustavo Petro to make an exemption to fuel taxes, cushioning the impact.

“There are four fewer flights for the Archipelago of San Andrés, Providencia and Santa Catalina. That means less flow of tourists, it means less income for the territorial entity, it means less income for employment”, he pointed out.

Internationally, they left from the airports José María Córdova (Rionegro, Antioquia), El Dorado (Bogotá), Ernesto Cortissoz (Barranquilla), Camilo Daza (Cúcuta), Rafael Núñez (Cartagena), Alfonso Bonilla (Cali), Palonegro (Bucaramanga). ) and Simón Bolívar (Santa Marta) flights to:

Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Sao Paolo, Brazil.

Punta Cana, Dominican Republic.

Cancun, Mexico.

Miami, United States.

The rates, both for international and national destinations, were recognized as some of the most competitive in the air transport market.

In order to provide a quick solution to the passenger crisis unleashed at airports, Aerocivil announced the prevention measures that began to be implemented for those who they had a flight with that airline on February 27, 28 and March 1 with which several companies offered their support for the situation.

Some of the airlines that provide their services for the contingency are Latam, Avianca and Satena who offer the alternative of transport for the shared routes that are available according to the availability of the seats that each of the trips has.

It should be remembered that, late on Tuesday afternoon, President Petro asked Satena to mobilize the passengers affected by Viva Air’s corporate decision.

It should be noted that the Superintendence of Transportation announced that actions will be carried out in order to provide solutions to the people affected by said provision.

Short-term solutions would be thought through intermediaries, with which a dialogue with other airlines would be advancing so that the service is guaranteed correctly. In addition, a meeting would have been called so that both Civil Aeronautics and Viva provide a remedy to the people who are being affected by the decision. This, especially, taking into account the tickets purchased, which amount to one million units.