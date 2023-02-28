Through a statement, Viva Air informed public opinion that it temporarily suspended its operations after 7 months of not receiving a response from the Civil Aeronautics.

Viva’s request to Civil Aeronautics was submitted in August 2022. However, the entity rejected the transaction in November of the same year, which resulted in the loss of two aircraft.

The board of directors of the low-cost airline Viva would have decided to end its operations since it did not find a financial rescue. For this reason, starting at 11 pm this Monday, all the planes were grounded.

At the same time, the cancellation of several flights with international destinations was reported on the night of this Monday, February 27; among them, flight 299 that was heading to Buenos Aires in Argentina; flight 461 bound for Sao Paulo – Brazil and flight 431 that would arrive in Lima, Peru; while flights to Medellín, Barranquilla, Bogotá, Cartagena and Cali were canceled to national destinations.

The airline was waiting for the pronouncement by the National Government regarding the request for integration with Avianca; However, I did not pass, because of this, the decision to stop the flights.

“While operations are suspended, Viva will continue negotiations with creditors under the procedures of Decree 560 -PRE-, and will work to preserve its ability to restart operations at a future date, assuming Civil Aeronautics immediately approves the alliance. pending”, says the airline in the statement.

In the same way, the airline indicates that “the only way it can continue flying is for Civil Aeronautics to allow it to be part of a stronger and more well-capitalized group of airlines.” Otherwise, the employment of more than 5,000 Colombians who depend on Viva is at risk.

For 10 years, the low-cost airline company in the Colombian market aimed to become a leading company in the air market; Therefore, the third most important airline, from Colombia, will continue in the search for the approval of the alliance with Avianca.

Despite the fact that, in mid-January 2023, the Civil Aeronautics annulled the entire process because, according to the entity itself, it did not follow the proper procedures when evaluating the transaction.

Viva has had countless meetings with high-ranking members of the National Government to explain the critical financial situation of the airline. Even in a period of seven months, the Government received more than five financial updates to demonstrate that Viva qualified to treat its request under the figure of “exception of company in crisis” that realized the urgent urgency of a definition.

Civil Aeronautics had what it took to issue a decision, they have the full legal capacity and authority to issue that decision without further delay. However, they have not.

Faced with this situation, the Civil Aeronautics made the following details:

The operation presented by the companies for authorization by the Civil Aeronautics was objected to by the air transport department on November 4, 2022, identifying that it intended to produce an undue restriction on competition. Within the processing of the appeal against the aforementioned decision, the secretariat of the aeronautical authority ordered the procedure to be redone under the rules of the competition law (1340 2009) on January 18, 2023. As a consequence of the foregoing, the Air Transport Directorate restarted the process on January 24, applying the procedure provided for in the aforementioned law, prior ratification of the terms of the request by the parties involved at the time the information presented by third parties was received. . Giving strict and timely compliance with the terms provided for this procedure, the option to rule on the arguments of third parties was opened to the intervening parties, as well as the opportunity to present conditions or remedies that could allow integration without free competition, always ensuring for the interest of the market and especially of the passengers. The conditions offered by the intervening parties to mitigate the impact on free competition will be transferred in a timely and transparent manner to the recognized third parties interested in the action, who may express their opinions in this regard. The conditions will be assessed with technical rigor and under the need to protect the collective interest of free competition in order to determine if the integration operation can be viable. The procedure carried out by the authority has been inspired by the principles of speed and efficiency of the administrative function and at all times the procedural terms have been strictly respected. Neither press releases nor social media posts are part of the file. The decision of the administrative action will be taken from the elements obtained through the stages and opportunities provided for in the law. Notwithstanding the continuation of the integration control process by the Air Transport Directorate, in view of the statements made by Viva regarding its decision to cancel the flights of thousands of passengers who bought tickets with the expectation of flying, the entity , within the exercise of its functions and together with the Superintendence of Transport, will especially ensure respect for the rights of affected users

The country wakes up without the third most important airline, so the news worries about 1 million users who have purchased tickets for the coming months or purchased the company’s coupon book.

In any case, if Viva disappears, there are two options: that the affected passengers become part of the group of creditors in the event of liquidation, or that the company reach protection agreements with other airlines that can respond for those routes.

Meanwhile, on the company’s website it is not allowed to buy tickets. On the contrary, “passengers with current flights with Viva are informed that we will not be able to honor their travel plans and we will inform them in a timely manner of the steps to follow after this decision”

We will have to wait for the government’s pronouncement, given this critical situation that not only affects passengers, but also airline employees.