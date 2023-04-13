As recently learned, Germán Efromovich, a Bolivian businessman, offered a number of money to Viva’s shareholders, something that was seen with good eyes and that would allow its continuity in the Colombian air.

What other measures will the government take?

After a council of the Ministers of Commerce, Industry and Tourism, Finance, Interior, Transport, and Mines and Energy, progress was made in the declaration of the Archipelago as a Border Zone and a Special Border Development Unit. Said decision will be made through a decree that will include:

1. Through the Ministry of Mines and Energy, a Jet A1 fuel quota will be established on the maximum volumes of fuels with tax benefits that, within the framework of Law 681 of 2001, They will be distributed in the Archipelago for the supply of aircraft that provide the air transport service.

2. Establish a discount in the value of the fees and rights that are charged to the passenger for the use of the facilities of the Gustavo Rojas Pinilla International Airport.

It may interest you: Protesters interrupt the motion of censure against Foreign Minister Álvaro Leyva

3.​The Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Tourism will promote a decree so that shipments from San Andrés, Providencia and Santa Catalina do not pay customs taxes that reach the rest of the national customs territory through the official postal network, or urgent shipments that arrive through intermediaries of the postal traffic modality and urgent shipments registered with the DIAN, in quantities not exceeding ten (10) units of the same class. This measure will be valid for one year.

4. Once these measures are issued, the Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Tourism will promote investment with infrastructure, competitiveness, and increased capacities of tourism service providers. The Archipelago of San Andrés, Providencia and Santa Catalina will also be promoted through campaigns carried out by Fontur and ProColombia during the four-year period, with emphasis on attracting visitors from the insular Caribbean, South America and Central America.

5. Between April 20 and 22, the execution in the Archipelago of the Work Plan on beach management projects, with tourist infrastructure, begins. This is part of the commitments agreed at the beginning of March by President Gustavo Petro, during his visit to the island.

6. The Ministry of Transport will grant subsidies to air transport service companies for the provision of the essential public service of air transport and attention to social routes that are assigned in a public process. These subsidies will be made through a public call.

7- Finally, to meet the demand for new credits required by tourism service providers, the Ministry of Finance and the Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Tourism, through Banca de las Oportunidades, They plan to establish a line of credit for 15 billion pesos to support the value chain of the sector in the Archipelago.