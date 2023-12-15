Vivendi appeals, no emergency suspension requested. Title on From Investing.com

© Reuters

Investing.com – Tim shares are rising on the Milan Stock Exchange today after Vivendi (EPA:) filed an appeal against the sale of Netco, the telecommunications company’s network. Based on the rumors, coming from sources close to the matter, the French company’s request does not provide for emergency suspension but only concerns the merits.

In the wake of the news, Telecom Italia (BIT:) rose up to +6.8% and at 1.30 pm it gained 3.12% compared to 0.26 at yesterday’s closing.

The fact that the appeal by Vivendi, Tim’s largest shareholder, does not have the profile of emergency suspension pursuant to article 700 represents good news for the markets. In this way, in fact, the operation with the Mef-Kkr consortium can move forward.

In detail, Vivendi contested the way in which the American fund’s offer was approved, i.e. the fact that it was passed only by the Board of Directors, without being evaluated by a shareholders’ meeting, as well as the failure to activate the procedure envisaged for transactions with related parties.

