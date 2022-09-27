The redevelopment of land near the Royal hotel, purchased in recent months by the Municipality with the aim of transforming it into a tourist- sports center, is proceeding step by step. The necessary investment is estimated at around € 300,000

Meanwhile, the Municipality, with a view to promoting tourism and implementing public services, has spent 87 thousand euros for the purchase of the area and for a major cleaning and reclamation project. Then, with 13 thousand euros, shortly before the fin swimming world championships, which took place on 9 September in the lake, he built a new toilet. The service consists of two bathrooms, one of which for the disabled, and a sink with two seats. The premises were built in the former pumping station of the collector sold to the Municipality. The new service will be used during sporting events and major events.

«In the same period – adds the mayor Renzo Carisio – the ecological island that was located along the lake, after the local“ Eden ”, was eliminated. The area has been reclaimed, as it presented problems of cleanliness and bad smells, linked to the delivery of leftover food. The four bins for the collection of unsorted waste, the organic fraction, plastic and paper, have been moved near the new bathrooms in an area prepared with an ad hoc flooring. And it will be at the exclusive service of the municipal complex given to management in “Zanzibar” ». Furthermore, by cleaning up the brambles that enveloped the entire green area purchased by the Municipality, a panoramic staircase was discovered that led directly onto the lake. «The idea, in an embryonic phase – the mayor anticipates – is to combine the normal lake accommodation with a sporting activity: it could be a roller skating rink, or a skate rink. We are now engaged in the preparation of a feasibility study, which is essential for the search for funds. The management will then be entrusted through a twenty-year tender ».