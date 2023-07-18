ViVi il Verde 2023, the Call to join is online — Cultural heritage

The review “Live the Green”, now in its tenth edition and launched in June with the “Heritage Walks”, opens as every year to all those who intend to become part of its autumn program.

The subtitle chosen for the 2023 edition, “The colors of the landscape”, is inextricably linked to cultural value inherent in the highly topical theme of “green infrastructure”, or that network of natural areas which, in addition to improving bioclimatic well-being, especially in urban and peri-urban environments, reduces air and noise pollution, and provides cultural ecosystem services indispensable for human beings. This network, which naturally includes blue spaces as well as green spaces, i.e. all aquatic ecosystems, contributes significantly to the well-being of citizens and to the improvement of their physical and psychological health. It also increases the usability of common living spaces, creates habitats for biodiversity, connects the urban and extra-urban whole thanks to the connection of natural and semi-natural elements such as parks, waterways, canals, vegetated and permeable areas, squares, gardens, tree-lined streets, it also gives value to greenery from a panoramic, cultural, recreational, pedagogical and therapeutic point of view.

This year’s call aims to raise awareness of these values ​​among the participants of the review and is aimed at associations, institutions, schools, professionals and individuals who intend to “live green” by adhering to the themewith initiatives or events to organize starting October 1st until the end of December 2023.

Below the link to the membership form, to be filled in exclusively online by Friday 8 September 2023:

Membership form (by 8 September 2023)

Facsimile of the participation form (315.09 KB) (it may be useful to consult it before completing the form)

Postcard “Call ViVi il Verde 2023” (458.26 KB)

As every year, one will be drawn up publication/programme digital that will include all the accessions that adhere to the theme. Your event will be able to use the logo of the Emilia-Romagna Region which will be accompanied by the “ViVi il Verde” brand. The initiative will be promoted on the Region’s institutional channels and on social media.

For information:

[email protected]

