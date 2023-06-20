Viviana Obando Marínez, new manager of RAP Pacífico

On May 15, 2023, the governors of Chocó, Valle del Cauca, Cauca and Nariño sworn in Viviana Obando Marínez, a native of Buenaventura, for the period 2023-2026. She is an architect from the Pilot University of Colombia, a Management Specialist from the Externado University, and a Master’s Degree in Urban and Regional Planning from the Javeriana University of Bogotá.

She worked as Executive Director of Fonbuenaventura, National Director of the Pacific Plan Program, PDET Manager of the Middle Pacific Subregion in the Territory Renewal Agency – ART, Coordinator of the Pacific Regional Land Management -OTR Pacific- in the Pacific Agenda XXI, Coordinator of the Land Management Plan of the Department of Chocó in 2018, Director of International Cooperation and Coordinator of Cooperation projects of the Association of Mayors with Afro-descendant Population -AMUNAFRO-, Director of the Daupara Program on indigenous and Afro-descendant community autonomy in the department of Chocó.

It should be noted that according to Regional Agreement No. 001 of 2017, which defines the adoption of the internal statutes of the Administrative and Planning Region – RAP Pacífico, based on article No. 18, the Manager will be elected by the Governors of the four departments for a fixed period of four years.

