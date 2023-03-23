news-txt”>

(ANSA) – BARI, MARCH 23 – The 35th edition of ‘Vivicittà’, the traditional foot race which for 2023 will be held in Bari on March 23, will be dedicated to the issues of the right to peace in the world and the right to live in a healthy environment April.



The initiative, organized by the Uisp (Italian Union of Sport for all) Bari, was presented today at the Town Hall.



The event includes two routes: one of 10 kilometers open to professional athletes, Fidal members and Runcard holders, and a 4-kilometre recreational walk dedicated to enthusiasts.



‘Vivicittà’ is also one of the sports events branded ‘Train against violence’, wanted by the regional welfare and sport departments with the aim of promoting the fight against violence against women.



“The administration – explained the mayor Antonio Decaro – has always considered Vivicittà the true race of the people of Bari, characterized by a single route, namely by the presence of the three city bridges. It is an event which, for years, has brought people closer to the practice sports, in a city that is becoming more and more passionate”.



“Vivicittà – reported the president of Uisp Bari Veronica D’Auria – is close to the populations who are suffering and crying one year after the start of the war in Ukraine. And then, a particularly important issue, women’s rights: during the Qualified operators from anti-violence centers will be present at the event with the task of making participants aware of respect for these fundamental rights”.



