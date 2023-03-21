Ukraine mocked Vladimir Putin on Monday for allegedly sending a double to Mariupol, the shell-ravaged Ukrainian port city the Russian president visited on Saturday night.

Anton Gerashchenko, an adviser to the Ukrainian Interior Minister, posted a collage with three images of Putin and wondered if they belonged to the same man.

“What’s wrong with your chin, Putin?” Gerashchenko wrote on Twitter. “It seems that lately the make-up artists of him (ie for the bunker man’s recent trips to occupied Crimea and Mariupol) had to work with a rather low-quality copy, not even a double, but his copy. I wonder which one of them was real,” he added.

One image showed Putin, 70, a month ago addressing the Federal Assembly in Moscow. Another era of Putin’s alleged visit to the naval port of Sevastopol, in annexed Crimea, on March 18. And the third showed the Russian president in Mariupol. The images show changes in the shape of the president’s chin.

Putin traveled to Donbas for the first time on Saturday in a lightning overnight visit to Mariupol, a port city in eastern Ukraine, on the shores of the Azov Sea, which came under the control of the Russian Army in May last year after almost three months of fierce fighting.

Putin toured the city in a car, which he drove himself, accompanied by Deputy Prime Minister Marat Jusnulin, who is supervising the reconstruction work, according to images broadcast on Russian television.

The visit to Mariupol, as well as the one he made this Saturday to Crimea, on the ninth anniversary of the annexation of the peninsula, was not planned, according to the Kremlin, and surprised both officials and journalists who cover the activities of the Russian president. .

Although Mariupol is some 80 kilometers from the front line, the Ukrainian Armed Forces have declared that the city is already within range of their artillery, so the “unforeseen nature” of Putin’s visit could have been due to reasons of security.

Precisely because of the risks, opposition channels of the Russian president affirmed that Putin has not actually been in Sevastopol or Mariupol, but sent a double.

The Russian president had been criticized from the ultranationalist sectors of his country for not visiting, except for Crimea, any of the other four Ukrainian regions annexed by Russia, when his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodimir Zelensky, has been practically on the front line of the forehead.

The Kremlin said Putin’s visit was to inspect the city’s reconstruction efforts.

According to the Ukrainian authorities, 50% of the houses and 90% of the infrastructure of Mariupol were destroyed during its capture by Russian troops.