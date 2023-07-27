Home » Vladimir Putin will deliver 25,000 to 50,000 tonnes of grain to African countries for free
News

Vladimir Putin will deliver 25,000 to 50,000 tonnes of grain to African countries for free

by admin
Vladimir Putin will deliver 25,000 to 50,000 tonnes of grain to African countries for free

Russia will provide grain to six African countries for free. The announcement was made this Thursday, July 27, 2023 by Russian President Vladimir Putin at the opening of the second Russia-Africa summit.

It follows Russia’s withdrawal from the grain agreement which allowed the export of millions of tonnes of Ukrainian agricultural products via the Black Sea.

The countries concerned include Burkina Faso, Zimbabwe, Mali, Somalia, the Central African Republic and Eritrea.

“Our country is in a position to replace Ukrainian grain both on a commercial basis and in the form of free aid to the most needy African countries especially as we are expecting a record harvest again this year,” said Vladimir Putin.

He added that “to be precise, I would say that in the next three to four months, we will be ready to supply free of charge to Burkina Faso, Zimbabwe, Mali, Somalia, Central African Republic and Eritrea 25 000 to 50,000 tons of cereals and we will also provide free delivery of these products to consumers. »

It should be noted that some twenty African heads of state took part in the second Russia-Africa summit, organized in Saint Petersburg.

Rachel Doubidji

See also  Molotov cocktail in Rebibbia in the parking lot of the women's prison

You may also like

The beef sausage a Pereiran delight

Has a disabled son and is looking for...

Leading the New Web3 Trend TOYOTA Xproject Joins...

A Private Island Paradise: East Sister Rock Island...

Prosecutor responds to Petro’s letter

Russian President Putin to attend Belt and Road...

KLA Corp EPS Beat Expectations by $0.54, Revenue...

Sfaxien announces the resignation of Hossam Al-Badri after...

Sucre: alias ‘William’ financial chief of the ‘Clan...

Kering acquires 30% of Valentino

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy