Vladimir Putin will deliver 25,000 to 50,000 tonnes of grain to African countries for free

Russia will provide grain to six African countries for free. The announcement was made this Thursday, July 27, 2023 by Russian President Vladimir Putin at the opening of the second Russia-Africa summit.

It follows Russia’s withdrawal from the grain agreement which allowed the export of millions of tonnes of Ukrainian agricultural products via the Black Sea.

The countries concerned include Burkina Faso, Zimbabwe, Mali, Somalia, the Central African Republic and Eritrea.

“Our country is in a position to replace Ukrainian grain both on a commercial basis and in the form of free aid to the most needy African countries especially as we are expecting a record harvest again this year,” said Vladimir Putin.

He added that “to be precise, I would say that in the next three to four months, we will be ready to supply free of charge to Burkina Faso, Zimbabwe, Mali, Somalia, Central African Republic and Eritrea 25 000 to 50,000 tons of cereals and we will also provide free delivery of these products to consumers. »

It should be noted that some twenty African heads of state took part in the second Russia-Africa summit, organized in Saint Petersburg.

Rachel Doubidji

