Vladimir Putin’s government agreed with the Wagner Group

The Russian government said it reached an agreement on Saturday with the Wagner paramilitary group, which had launched an armed uprising against Moscow, to “avoid a bloodbath.”

“The main objective was to avoid a bloodbath, internal confrontation and confrontations with unpredictable results,” explained the Kremlin spokesman, Dmitri Peskov, and indicated that this was also the goal of the mediation of the Belarusian leader, Alexander Lukashenko, reported the AFP agency. .

Prigozhin will go to Belarus, says Putin government

The head of the Wagner group of Russian mercenaries, Yevgeny Prigozhin, will go to Belarus, the Kremlin announced this Saturday when commenting on the details of the agreement with the man who led an armed rebellion against the Russian military leadership for the last 24 hours.

“The criminal case that was opened to him will be closed and he (Prigozhin) will go to Belarus.” This was stated by the spokesman for the Russian Presidency, Dmitri Peskov, according to data published by the EFE news agency.

Peskov, quoted by the TASS agency, added that the other Wagnerites who took part in the mutiny due to their “merits at the front” will not be prosecuted either.

Meanwhile, fighters who did not rebel will be able to sign contracts with the Defense Ministry, he said.

Regarding the guarantees that Prigozhin will be able to leave Russia and reach Belarus, Peskov assured that these consist of “the word of the president” Vladimir Putin.

“If you ask me what is the guarantee that Prigozhin will be able to go to Belarus, that is the word of the president,” the Kremlin spokesman assured the Russian media.

Agreement was to prevent deaths

Wagner’s boss announced hours ago the return of his fighters to permanent bases to “avoid bloodshed” in Russia.

“The time has come for blood to be shed. Therefore, understanding full responsibility for the spilling of Russian blood by one of the parties, our columns turn around and return to our bases according to plan,” he said in an audio message on his Telegram channel.

Prigozhin said that the Russian military elites, against whom he had rebelled, “wanted to disintegrate Wagner”, and explained that for this reason he announced the “march for justice”, during which, in 24 hours, he advanced up to 200 kilometers Moscow after taking the southern city of Rostov-on-Don.

More details of what happened

The head of the Wagner Group made this announcement after the press service of the President of Belarus, Alexandr Lukashneko, stated that the president had mediated between Moscow and Prigozhin, with the permission of the Russian head of state, Vladimir Putin.

According to the Kremlin, it was a “personal initiative” by Lukashenko, who has known Prigozhin for 20 years.

According to the Belarusian press, Putin and Lukashenko spoke again by phone on Saturday night. The Kremlin chief thanked his Belarusian counterpart for negotiating with the Wagner leader.

“The Belarusian president informed the Russian president in detail about the result of the negotiations with the Wagner leadership” and Putin thanked him for the “work done,” reported the Pul Pervogo channel, linked to the Belarusian Presidency.

In parallel, Wagner’s forces began to withdraw from Rostov-on-Don, territory they took “without a shot.”

Pictures began to circulate on Russian social media of Prigozhin, who left the Russian army’s military headquarters in Rostov aboard a vehicle and was greeted like a star by locals with applause and handshakes.

