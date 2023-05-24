Home » Vladivostok turned into China’s domestic trade port?The reality and history of Sino-Russian Far East interactions – BBC News 中文
Vladivostok turned into China's domestic trade port?The reality and history of Sino-Russian Far East interactions – BBC News 中文

Vladivostok turned into China’s domestic trade port?The reality and history of Sino-Russian Far East interactions – BBC News 中文

Vladivostok is close to the junction of Russia, China and North Korea, and faces the sea on three sides. It is Russia’s largest port on the Pacific coast.

The General Administration of Customs of China recently issued a document saying that it agreed to further expand the scope of cross-border transportation of domestic trade goods in Jilin Province, and increase the port of Vladivostok in Russia (formerly known as “Vladivostok” in China) as a transit port for domestic trade goods.

This means that Chinese goods are transported domestically, cross the Sino-Russian border, go out to sea through the port of Vladivostok, and then unload at ports on the southeast coast of China. China, on the other hand, handles it according to the domestic circulation of goods, without having to go through the complicated procedures of export and import.

Vladivostok is the capital of Russia’s Primorsky Krai and the administrative center of the Far East. “Vladivostok” is the traditional Chinese name of the city. After the “Aigun Treaty” and the “Sino-Russian Beijing Treaty” were signed, this place was ceded to Russia and renamed “Vladivostok”, which became a symbol of the ceded territory of about 400,000 square kilometers in Northeast China. The city is close to the junction of Russia, China and North Korea, and faces the sea on three sides. It is Russia’s largest port on the Pacific coast. The city is also home to the headquarters of the Russian Pacific Fleet.

Many Chinese are still brooding over this period of history, calling it “Vladivostok”, which is its old Chinese name. Therefore, as soon as the above-mentioned news came out, it caused a lot of repercussions on the Chinese Internet. Some self-media accounts reported on it with the title “China regains the seaport of Vladivostok after 163 years”, which attracted widespread attention.

