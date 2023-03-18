Petra Vlhová has already won 28 World Cup races in her career, surpassing the German Maria Höflová-Rieschová in thirteenth place in the historical tables.

If we were to look for one of the most valuable victories, today’s triumph in the slalom from the World Cup final in Soldeu, Andorra, would surely be very high.

“Victory tastes great, because to win after such a season… it wasn’t bad, but it was up and down,” began Petra Vlhová for JOJ Šport. It was already obvious at first sight that he perceives the great weight of this victory.

“I don’t want to say that others, but so far I only had one win in the season. I wanted to come here and show how I can ski,” she added to Eurosport.

“This victory is very important. It’s great to end such a season with a victory,” Mauro Pini, the coach of Vlhova, assessed for JOJ Šport and Vlhová.

Vlha’s triumph came after a very complicated season. The last time she stood on the podium was in January, when she won the slalom in Flachau. Before that, she constantly heard questions about when she would win, she waited almost a year for the triumph.

An important victory

The victory in the final slalom of the season is extremely important for her. Vlhová is in a completely different position than last year. Last year, she went to the World Cup final relaxed, with the certainty of a small crystal globe for slalom. Moreover, after the season in which she won the Olympic gold.

This time she came with the fact that she had been struggling for two months. Moreover, at the beginning of the season, she was looking for motivation to continue even after she had accomplished all her goals.

After this season after winning the Olympic gold was objectively not as successful for Vlhová as the previous years, the victory in Soldeu may be the key to how she will look at the continuation of her career. Coach Mauro Pini also hinted at it.