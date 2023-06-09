Vlog｜Exploring the ecological green scene in the northern Xinjiang of the motherland – Xinhua English.news.cn

“/>
“/>
news.cn/home/images/2021/tp/bootstrap.min.css” rel=”stylesheet”/>
2023-06-09
Source: Xinhuanet
Green is the color of mountains and water. Whether it is forests, grasslands, lakes, or wetlands, the ecological green scene of harmonious coexistence between man and nature is gradually unfolding in Bayannaoer City, Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region.
Please follow the Vlog lens of Xinhua News Agency reporter Li Linxin to feel the greenery spreading here.
Producer: Lee Jung Woo
Producers: Sun Zhiping, Yu Changhong
Producers: Fan Hua, Xing Peiyu, Zhang Yunlong
Coordinator: Han Shen, Wang Zhibin, Zhang Lina, Zou Jianpu
Choreographers: Wu Yingjing, Huang Yuqing (internship)
Reporters: Li Linxin, Yin Jiajie, Li Hengyi, Feng Guorui, Zou Jianpu, Li Yunping, Zhang Sheng, Ye Ziyan
Produced by the Audio and Video Department of Xinhua News Agency
[Responsible editor: Shi Yi and Li Guodong]
Vlog｜Exploring the ecological green scene in the northern Xinjiang of the motherland