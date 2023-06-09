Home » Vlog｜Exploring the ecological green scene in the northern Xinjiang of the motherland – Xinhua English.news.cn
2023-06-09

Source: Xinhuanet

Green is the color of mountains and water. Whether it is forests, grasslands, lakes, or wetlands, the ecological green scene of harmonious coexistence between man and nature is gradually unfolding in Bayannaoer City, Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region.

Please follow the Vlog lens of Xinhua News Agency reporter Li Linxin to feel the greenery spreading here.

Producer: Lee Jung Woo

Producers: Sun Zhiping, Yu Changhong

Producers: Fan Hua, Xing Peiyu, Zhang Yunlong

Coordinator: Han Shen, Wang Zhibin, Zhang Lina, Zou Jianpu

Choreographers: Wu Yingjing, Huang Yuqing (internship)

Reporters: Li Linxin, Yin Jiajie, Li Hengyi, Feng Guorui, Zou Jianpu, Li Yunping, Zhang Sheng, Ye Ziyan

Produced by the Audio and Video Department of Xinhua News Agency

[Responsible editor: Shi Yi and Li Guodong]

