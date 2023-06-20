VMT announces the streets that will be closed for the Central American Games between July 1 and 7 – Diario La Página

The Vice Ministry of Transportation announced this afternoon the streets that will remain closed during the competitions of some disciplines at the 2023 Central American and Caribbean Games, from July 1 to 7.

Among the main streets that will remain closed are Los Héroes boulevard, 49 Avenida Sur, Avenida Olímpica, Alameda Roosevelt, Autopista Norte, Avenida Masferrer, Avenida Jerusalén, and Calle El Pedregal, among others.

On July 1 and 2, the following will be closed for the half marathon competitions:

The section of Avenida Olímpica, between 57 Avenida Sur and 49 Avenida Sur. 49 Avenida Sur, between Avenida Olímpica and Alameda Roosevelt. Section of Boulevard de Los Héroes, between Alameda Roosevelt and Calle San Antonio Abad. Section of the North Highway (in front of the UES), between San Antonio Abad street and San Lorenzo street.

On July 4, the following streets will be closed for recognition of cycling routes:

The section from the tourist center Ichanmichen, to the Litoral highway. Section of the Litoral highway, between the deviation to Zacatecoluca and between kilometer 53, in front of Santander stop, in the lanes of the South side, Zacatecoluca, La Paz. Closed for recognition of Triathlon route throughout the day on the stretch of Costa del Sol boulevard, between the Lomo and La Aguja restaurant, at kilometer 69, and La Puntilla beach, at kilometer 78, in San Luis La Herradura, La Paz.

On July 5, for various competitions they will remain closed:

For Triathlon competitions, the stretch of Costa del Sol boulevard, between the El Lomo and La Aguja restaurant, at kilometer 69, and La Puntilla beach, at kilometer 78, in San Luis La Herradura, La Paz. For Triathlon competitions cycling against time the section from the tourist center Ichanmichen, to the Litoral highway, in Zacatecoluca, La Paz. Due to the cycling competition against the clock, the section of the Litoral highway will be closed, between the detour to Zacatecoluca and between kilometer 53, in front of the Santander stop, in the lanes of the South side, Zacatecoluca, La Paz.

On July 6, the following streets will be closed for 100 meter skating and around the circuit:

Los Héroes boulevard, between Los Andes avenue and Los Sisimiles street in both directions, using the intersections, in San Salvador. For recognition of routes for cycling competitions, the stretch of north Masferrer avenue, between the Luceiro roundabout, will be closed all day and the Masferrer roundabout. La Mascota street, Jerusalem Avenue, between La Mascota street and the United Nations roundabout. El Pedregal street section, between the United Nations roundabout and the Roberto d’Aubuisson roundabout. El Espino avenue section, between the roundel d’Aubuisson and roundel El Pacífico, in Antiguo Cuscatlán. The section of Costa del Sol boulevard, between the Lomo and La Aguja restaurant, at kilometer 69, and La Puntilla beach, at kilometer 78, is closed for Triathlon competitions , in San Luis La Herradura, La Paz.

On July 7th, due to 100 meter skating competitions around the circuit will be closed:

Los Héroes boulevard, between Los Andes avenue and Los Sisimiles street in both directions, using the intersections, in San Salvador. The northern section of Masferrer avenue, between the Luceiro roundabout and the Masferrer roundabout. La Mascota street, Jerusalem avenue, between La Mascota street and the United Nations roundabout. Section of El Pedregal street, between the United Nations roundabout and the Roberto d’Aubuisson roundabout. Section of El Espino avenue, between the d’Aubuisson roundabout and the El Pacífico roundabout, in Antiguo Cuscatlán. The stretch of Costa del Sol boulevard, between the El Lomo and La Aguja restaurant, at kilometer 69, and La Puntilla beach, at kilometer 78, in San Luis La Herradura, La Paz.

Due to these closures, the Vice Ministry of Transportation will make route modifications on 144 public passenger transport routes, of more than 1,573 units during those dates.