Guangming Daily reporter Jin Xiaoyan Liu Qian

The Ministry of Education held a press conference on the 17th to introduce that the first World Conference on Vocational and Technical Education Development will be held in Tianjin from August 19th to 20th.

This conference is the first international vocational education conference initiated and hosted by the Chinese government. The conference is highly valued by the international community, and about 700 representatives from 123 countries and regions around the world have registered to attend the conference.

The combination of “meeting, alliance, competition and exhibition”

At present, the world is undergoing profound changes unseen in a century and the global pandemic of the COVID-19 epidemic is intertwined and superimposed, which has had a serious impact on the economic development, employment of workers and people’s lives in all countries in the world. How to jointly promote the high-quality development of global vocational education and help build a better world in the post-epidemic era is a major issue that is placed in front of the vocational education interface in all countries in the world. In this context, my country initiated and held the World Conference on Vocational and Technical Education Development, which is of great practical significance for building an effective mechanism and platform for deepening exchanges and cooperation among vocational education circles in various countries.

With the theme of “The Development of Vocational and Technical Education in the Post-epidemic Era: New Changes, New Methods, and New Skills”, the conference was held through a combination of online and offline methods, including the opening ceremony, the main forum, 14 parallel forums, and the closing ceremony.

Chen Ziji, director of the Department of Vocational Education and Adult Education of the Ministry of Education, said that the first World Vocational College Skills Competition and the World Vocational Education Industry-Education Integration Online Expo will be held at the same time as the conference. A new platform and paradigm for international exchanges and cooperation in vocational education.

“Conference” is the World Conference on Vocational and Technical Education Development. Education ministers or ambassadors to China from 18 countries, representatives of some international organizations, industry organizations, well-known enterprises and vocational colleges will deliver speeches. More than 250 well-known experts and scholars from various countries will focus on “digital empowerment, transformation and upgrading”, “green skills, sustainable development”, “shared destiny, win-win cooperation”, “universal job coordination, lifelong learning”, “skills to reduce poverty and promote equity”. Delivered speeches on topics such as “Industry-Education Integration, Innovative Development”, “Science Education, Engineering Education”; announced the initiative to establish the World Vocational and Technical Education Development Alliance, released the “Tianjin Initiative” and summarized the results of the conference.

“Alliance” is the World Vocational and Technical Education Development Alliance. During the conference, the China Education International Exchange Association will join some domestic and foreign universities, vocational colleges, research institutions, industry organizations and enterprises, etc., to initiate the establishment of the World Vocational and Technical Education Development Alliance based on the principles of “voluntariness, equality, mutual benefit and win-win”. Initiatives to expand the channels and modes of international exchanges in the field of vocational education.

“Competition” is the World Vocational College Skills Competition. The competition is divided into two types of competitions and exhibitions, including 15 competitions such as mechatronics projects, and 8 exhibitions such as skilled craftsmen. The competition consists of the Tianjin main competition area and the Jiangxi competition area.

“Exhibition” is the World Vocational Education Industry-Education Integration Expo. With the theme of “vigorously developing vocational education to meet the needs of new technologies and industrial changes”, the exhibition was led and organized by the China Association of Vocational and Technical Education, and was held in the form of online-based, online-offline combination, focusing on the demonstration of vocational education’s response to digital transformation, The results of the integrated development of production, education and science, as well as the achievements of high-quality development of vocational education, etc.

Play an exemplary and leading role in the field of international vocational education

According to reports, the first conference will focus on presenting the following highlights:

The first is to focus on demonstration. During the meeting, important measures and commitments of the Chinese government to deepen international cooperation in vocational education will be announced; the “White Paper on China‘s Vocational Education Development” will be released to introduce China‘s vocational education development experience to the world, put forward Chinese plans, and contribute Chinese wisdom; it will closely connect with new industries, The development of new technologies and new business forms, and the establishment and improvement of the standard rules system for vocational college competitions. Through the implementation of the project, the construction of the platform, and the organization of activities, the conference will effectively play the exemplary role of the conference in the field of international vocational education.

The second is to highlight leadership. The main forum and 14 parallel forums will focus on the current hot issues of global concern; the conference will release the “Tianjin Initiative”, share the experience and practices of various countries, and propose future-oriented vocational education development directions; The initiative of the International Vocational Education Award promotes the active participation of all walks of life in various countries and strives to achieve a number of leading pragmatic results.

The third is to reflect the extensiveness. In addition to inviting representatives of government agencies, international organizations, industry organizations, well-known enterprises, colleges and research institutions to participate in the conference and the contemporaneous activities, the conference also mobilized more than 10,000 vocational colleges across the country to invite cooperative colleges, enterprises and institutions from various countries online. Watch the live broadcast of the conference and expand the coverage of participating countries, regions and sectors as much as possible.

The fourth is to emphasize integration. Compared with similar international vocational education conferences, this conference emphasizes the integrated development of education and industry. In addition to setting up related topics such as “green skills”, “school-enterprise cooperation” and “frontier technological achievements”, it also invites industry and business representatives to participate in the conference. In addition, a large-scale cloud expo was held with the theme of “Integration of Industry and Education” to promote in-depth cooperation and common development between the global vocational education and industrial circles.

Jing Hongyang, executive deputy secretary of the Tianjin Municipal Education Working Committee and director of the Tianjin Municipal Education Commission, said that multiple departments in Tianjin cooperated to formulate a thorough security work plan and emergency plan, and strive to do a good job in stadium management, security equipment, staffing, and traffic guidance. .

