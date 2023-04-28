Vodafone expects increasing data traffic along the railway lines

The Deutschlandticket will start in a few days. The network operator Vodafone then expects a higher utilization of the mobile network, especially along the commuter routes. Is the network up to the higher demands?

Fewer dead spots, higher bandwidths

Since the beginning of 2022, Vodafone has improved the mobile network along the railway tracks. This year, more than 100 mobile phone masts were erected near the rails to close dead spots for train passengers. Further expansion measures should ensure higher bandwidths, faster response times and reliable data transmission.

“We assume that mobile data traffic will increase slightly with the launch of the Deutschlandticket in the network areas along the commuter routes. Because commuters and travelers are using their smartphones more and more frequently on the train. For the first video calls with colleagues or for streaming series and podcasts on the way home. We have specifically strengthened the networks in many places. With new stations and numerous modernization measures on the existing antennas. Because it is difficult to provide good and reliable network coverage for travelers on the train in particular,” says Vodafone Technical Director Tanja Richter.

Increasing data traffic with the nine-euro ticket

Data traffic had already increased during the term of the nine-euro ticket last summer, which a Vodafone analysis of popular commuter routes shows. More than 850 gigabytes of data went through the network along the routes. The network operator recorded the largest increase on the route between Düsseldorf and Cologne. After the end of the ticket, the data traffic returned to the original level.

Unlike the nine-euro ticket, the Germany ticket is intended as a permanent offer. This also increases the demands on the network. According to Vodafone, last year it put 400 new locations along rail lines into operation so that commuters in particular can make reliable phone calls and surf the web on regional trains or S-Bahn trains on their way to work. In addition to new stations, especially in Bavaria and Lower Saxony, more than 2,500 locations have been expanded in the past 16 months to increase bandwidth.

5G at train stations and network in the tunnel

In tunnels, conversations or data connections break off particularly frequently. Vodafone has increased transmission capacity in key tunnels on ICE routes by 33 percent. In addition, 50 percent of the routes are already supplied with fast 5G. The new network is now also available at 54 percent of the train stations in Germany. “Train passengers and commuters are already benefiting from our expansion measures along the railway lines. But we also know that there is still a lot to be done before all railway lines are actually supplied with fast mobile communications,” says Tanja Richter, summarizing the current status.

Infrastructure partnership for network expansion

In order to further advance the network expansion along the rail network, Vodafone and Deutsche Bahn have entered into an infrastructure partnership. Routes that are particularly heavily used should be fully supplied with LTE by 2025. The expansion of mobile communications on branch lines should not be neglected either. By 2024, mobile coverage should be almost universal.