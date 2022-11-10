Three people were injured following a frontal road accident that took place shortly after 8 on Thursday 10 November on the Vodnjan bridge between Dignano and Spilimbergo.

Due to reasons being examined by the police, two cars collided and, in the impact, a person got stuck inside the cockpit. After the alarm, the nurses of the Sores station sent two ambulances from San Daniele del Friuli and the helicopter rescue.

In synergy with the firefighters of the Spilimbergo Detachment, the trapped person was released and then entrusted to the care of the helicopter rescue crew that transported her to the Santa Maria della Misericordia hospital in Udine.

Two other people were rescued and transported by ambulances to the hospital in Udine. None of the injured are in danger of life.