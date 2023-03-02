Home News VOICE OVERS – The dubbing strike continues with empty recording studios until March 7th
ANAD supports and understands the trade union organizations that have called a second week of strike until 7 March 2023, non-revocable in the Dubbing sector and confirms their full and compact adherence to the fight initiatives. The need to renew the contract that has expired for years and to give workers time and resources to best express their professionalism leave no choice. ANAD is close to all members and all workers in the sector in this moment of hard and difficult struggle.

Federica De Bortoli, voice of Natalie Portman, Anne Hathaway and many other actresses of the big screen, declares: “The Trade Union Organizations have called a second consecutive week of strike. It is not the first time that the sector has experienced a long strike: in 2014 we reached 23 days and in the 1980s even six months. During the first week, the counterparty (Anica) gave no sign of wanting to enter into negotiations. With the contract renewal we are trying to protect this work from the increasingly strong pressures of the majors who no longer seem to place any interest in quality. Ours is not just an economic discourse, it is a discourse aimed at safeguarding an excellence of our country recognized throughout the world. Losing our quality would be extremely criminal”.

