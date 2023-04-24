Voices of children and youth during the ‘piloneritos’ parade

At two in the afternoon it was already possible to see boys, girls and young people dressed in the Pilón dance costumes in the streets of Valledupar to participate in the traditional parade organized every year by the Fundación Festival de la Leyenda Vallenata.

Before this entity, 51 groups registered: 28 in the youth category and 23 in the children’s category. This publishing house made the tour that began at the Los Músicos roundabout and ended at the Loperena National College, between 4 and 6 pm, among thousands of spectators.

The boys and girls expressed the joy they felt at being part of this tradition. /PHOTO: JOAQUÍN RAMÍREZ.



Ana Gabriela Díaz Izquierdo and Taliana Izquierdo, 9 and 10 years old, showed how much they have learned in the dance academy where they receive classes and with which they participated this Sunday. They stated that they would repeat the experience. “despite the fatigue”.

VALLEDUPAR GROUPS

Andrés Sepulveda formed, for the first time, one of the 32 couples from the CASD Simón Bolívar educational institution who had an approximate preparation of 2 months to participate in this tradition during the 56th version of the Vallenato Legend Festival.

“The joy of the people infects you. He would do it again. Very good organization by the Foundation”, said Sepulveda, 16.

A different case is that of Valeria Torres Beltrán, who has been dancing for 5 years as a pillar with the Pablo Sexto school. “I felt a bit uncomfortable with the narrow streets, but the dance was super good anyway”, exclaimed the 15-year-old.

From the group of the Libertad y Orden institution, the teacher Claudio Londoño thanked the 18 pairs of students who “They gave it their all at this Festival”. Regarding the organization of the event, he expressed: “Logistics is always very good on the part of the Foundation, see you next year.”

PILONERS FROM OTHER LATITUDES OF CESAR

In addition to piloneras from Valledupar and who are part of educational centers in this municipality, different dancers from other latitudes came to the capital of Cesar to be part of this cultural manifestation.

51 groups signed up to participate. /PHOTO: JOAQUÍN RAMÍREZ.

“Son de pueblo is an independent group of 26 couples who came from Arjona (Astrea township, downtown Cesar) to participate in this activity for the first time after preparing for two months,” Dariana García told EL PILÓN.

At least 40 people came from El Copey to represent the municipality and the Montelíbano Integrated Educational Institution. “I loved how they did it, other groups also came from different places that I also liked, they were very good, everything was very organized”, stated Adriana Sálazar, relative of one of the dancers.

SOME SPECTATORS

The spectators of this cultural event also gave their opinions about it, as Erinson Suárez did when expressing that it is “It is nice to see the talent of the children, they make an effort and go with great joy. The only thing is that the tour was very short, it must be extended a bit”.

For her part, a 10-year-old girl named simply Ana Isabel considered the parade as “funny”, although he could not see much of the dance due to his height and the number of people.

AN OPPORTUNITY FOR TRADERS

In addition to the large flow of spectators, there was also a large number of merchants of all kinds of products and services throughout the parade, who stated that, just on this Sunday afternoon, their sales increased.

In one of the corners of the Loperena National School, there has been a drink and snack stand run by Lusiris Ochoa and her husband for more than two decades.

The 54-year-old woman assured that on a ‘normal’ day sales reach $60,000, but until 5:30 this Sunday of the Festival she had sold products for more than $150,000.

By Andrea Guerra Peña / THE PYLON.

@andreaguerraperiodista