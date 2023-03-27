CIUDAD DEL ESTE (Locals, by Editorial Office) What happens in this neighborhood is just one example of what many citizens have to go through on weekend nights, faced with the youthful euphoria that does not understand respect for others and this is add the blind authorizations that are carried out in the Municipality, where they approve that discos, motels, bars and other night businesses be installed in residential neighborhoods that attract a public of shamelessly drunkards who, being drunk, crowd on the corners creating tumult, having sexual intercourse in parked vehicles, sharing the nocturnal joy of drunkenness and youth.

For years the residents of this neighborhood have denounced the scandals of the weekend, which have no return, because the personal persecution of the city mayor who applies sanctions for noise pollution occurs only in the surroundings of the lake of the Republic of del Barrio Boquerón, where several places have already been closed for exceeding the decibels allowed by law. Added to all this bustle is the filth in which the entire city is submerged, it is not just the corners in Villa Bancaria that have become dumping grounds for passers-by who dump their garden stubble, along with dead pets, covered in disuse and household waste. This postcard can be seen in any central promenade, plaza, park, or little piece of free grass that one finds while traveling through the city. It is a shame how this Mr. Miguel Prieto boasts of being the savior of CDE when until now all he has done was ask for a statue to be erected for having closed two potholes while swallowing 700 million in the most false party in the history of San Blas, and we don’t say it, the dozen complaints that await him at the prosecutor’s office in our city say it.

