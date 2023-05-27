Home » Void the election of the comptroller general
Void the election of the comptroller general

Recently elected the Comptroller General of the Republic, Carlos Hernán Rodríguez Becerra, this forum expressed that as a result of the tricks led by the directives of the Congress of the Republic that generated much suspicion in public opinion, due to the marked bias of favoritism of the national government to impose the maximum agent of the Pocket Fiscal Control of the Nation. The departure of this senior official is another blow to the Petro government, which supported this candidate with all its fierceness during the elections that were carried out by kicking, as the Council of State proved, and by racing. One of his greatest supporters was former Senator Roy Barreras, a bishop of the President of the Republic who just left Congress a few weeks ago due to another decision by this high court. The outgoing comptroller has no way to fight his departure, since the decision of the high court has no other recourse.

The foregoing was reflected in the presentation of magistrate Carlos Enrique Moreno, the Council of State determined that in the process the provisions of articles 126 of the Political Constitution, 21 of Law 5 of 1992 and 6 and 9 of Law 1904 were ignored. of 2018, since a third list of eligible candidates was drawn up and the qualification parameters initially set in the call were varied, without any justification. The decision is well supported.

In good time, this high court resolved favorably a lawsuit filed by congressmen Jennifer Pedraza, Jorge Alberto Gómez and Cristian Avendaño; The magistrates concluded that there were serious irregularities in the process carried out by Congress to finally elect Rodríguez on August 18, 2022. The lawsuit argued that there were formal defects in the election and, above all, that the third list of eligible It represented a serious violation of several regulations. The responsibility was held by the Congress of the Republic.

Finally, after examining all the stages of a process that began with the open call in January 2022 for the position of comptroller, the knowledge tests, the interviews, and the election itself, the Fifth Section determined that Rodríguez must leave his position and that Congress must start the process over again. Justice has been done. Something remarkable in this court ruling is that the irregularities were committed by Congress, not by comptroller Rodríguez. Thus, he would have no legal impediment to re-register and, eventually, to be elected again to complete the three long years that remain in his term. With this, it is demonstrated that he is not interested in class or political interests, from the lowest level to the highest rank in the hierarchy of public servants; everyone and absolutely everyone must comply with Colombian regulations.

