Volkshilfe is looking for volunteers in Steyr

Volkshilfe is looking for volunteers in Steyr

Chatting, playing, partying, getting to know each other better – every Tuesday afternoon from 1:30 p.m. to 5 p.m., the social get-together is the top priority at the coffee rounds in assisted living in the Münichholz district of Steyr.

The Volkshilfe Oberösterreich is urgently looking for volunteers to support these coffee rounds. Around 30 older residents are waiting for them, who are looking forward to nice encounters and a little variety. Interested parties can contact Volkshilfe employee Gabriela Edermaier, she can be reached by phone on 0676/8734 2630 or by email: [email protected]

The term “assisted living” refers to barrier-free residential buildings for older people. With assisted living, Volkshilfe clients have their own apartment and can live independently. A contact person from Volkshilfe is regularly on site and helps to solve large and small everyday problems. If the residents need support or help, employees of the mobile services from the Volkshilfe come and help with the household or with mobilization – for example after an illness or an accident.

