Volksoper boss presents plans for the new season

Lotte De Beer has almost completed her first season as director at the Vienna Volksoper. For Sunday, the 41-year-old invited to her house to present her plans for the new season. On this occasion, the director and artistic director spoke to the APA about the surprises of the early days, her music director’s decision to become general music director in Hamburg and her love of imperfection.

APA: Your first season at the top of the Volksoper is entering the home stretch: Looking back, what things went differently than you had expected in advance?

Lotte De Beer: The real surprise for me is how quickly we managed to bring a diverse audience of our own to the Volksoper in addition to the existing one. I actually expected it to be something that you have to build up over a number of years. Now I come into the house for some performances and have the impression that we always have special promotions for young audiences! (laughs) That’s really great!

APA: 22 percent of the audience is under 30 years old. Is that the target where you wanted to be? Hook it up and you’re done?

De Beer: No, I’m ambitious and I’m raising the bar! The moment you feel like you’ve achieved everything, I think you have to go. We will therefore make Sunday a family day starting next season, with a children’s production in the morning and a family play in the afternoon. Of course, diversity also affects people with different cultural backgrounds. From that point of view we are still very homogeneous. That’s why it’s always important to see who else you can talk to.

APA: What is the consequence of reaching your goals faster? Can you be even more ambitious in Vienna?

De Beer: Yes. You can become more adventurous and break the law. We have refuted the old phrase “Offenbach never works in Vienna”. We can mix genres and dare more. My goal would be for people to book their tickets based on the description of a project and not just based on the title, which unfortunately is still often the case these days. But it can’t always be just “Carmen”!

APA: A discordant note in your previous artistic directorship was when your music director Omer Meir Wellber took over the post of general director at the Hamburg State Opera from 2025. Doesn’t Vienna automatically move back to second place?

De Beer: First and foremost, it is an enrichment for Omer as an artist and as a person, and it shows that we have appointed someone who is in demand internationally. He sees his future area of ​​responsibility as a dual location in Vienna and Hamburg. He’ll be with us five months a year, which is quite a lot for a music director. And he has already bought an apartment in Vienna. (laughs)

APA: You had talked about cooperation opportunities with Hamburg after it became known. What does that mean specifically? Regular joint co-productions?

De Beer: It wouldn’t be all that interesting for repertoire houses to be tied to one partner. It has to be selective, meaningful cooperation, and there are already plans in the scenic area that I can’t reveal just yet. But Tobias scratches in Hamburg and I appreciate our respective work very much and will use everything that arises from cooperation.

APA: But let’s take a look at the coming season first. You increased the number of premieres compared to your first season…

De Beer: Well, we now have an additional premiere. The “Salome” as our opening production on September 15th is the birthday present of our sponsor Martin Schlaff for the 125th anniversary. In addition, there are smaller, more flexible projects without a large stage design, because this allows us to use the limited rehearsal time as effectively as possible.

APA: “Salome” is Luc Bondy’s legendary production from the 1992 Salzburg Festival. Are you following in the footsteps of Bogdan Roščić at the State Opera and renewing the repertoire with purchased director’s classics?

De Beer: We won’t do it every year, but I think the principle is very good. One of the functions of repertory houses is to preserve top productions for the future.

APA: What doesn’t exist in 2023/24, however, is the opera studio’s own production…

De Beer: Not on the big stage. We want to plan more quickly with the opera studio made possible by the support of Christian Zeller. There’s more to come… And from October 14th we’ll be doing Offenbach’s “Journey to the Moon” with a very young cast, in which practically everyone is between 7 and 27 years old and which is also aimed at a young audience .

APA: From March 2, 2024, “The Merry Widow”, a classic of the house, is aimed more at mature viewers. What are your requirements for the leadership duo Wellber/Mariame Clément?

De Beer: Our music director will conduct his first operetta! In the years to come, exciting people of my generation like Omer and Clément will keep saying something about the Viennese operetta. What I gave them is just that this is a piece that the Viennese have had a long love affair with. So it’s good to delve into what people expect. That doesn’t mean being shy. It’s about embracing this tradition and taking it to a place we’ve never been!

APA: You yourself are staging your first musical on January 27th – and have chosen the Holy Grail with “West Side Story”. Do not be afraid?

De Beer: I’ve always wanted to direct a musical – and “The West Side Story” is one of the central plays of the 20th century. We had the first German-language performance at the house. I would like to create a framework for my production that shows the core of humanity from Shakespeare through the 1950s to the present day: our constant striving for love and utopia and the constant ending in violence.

APA: But you don’t rely on the original choreography by Jerome Robbins?

De Beer: No, as brilliant as she is. But you already know them from childhood and the film. This almost only evokes nostalgia. We need a renewal, which is why I’m collaborating with Bryan Arias, who knows how to deal with modern dance in the tradition of Crystal Pite and Jiri Kylian as well as with salsa and breakdance.

APA: Your second directorial work will be Puccini’s only operetta, “La Rondine”. Not least because of its subject, it is practically never played. What attracted you to it?

De Beer: The libretto is a nightmare, I have to admit that. It’s a mishmash of operatic clichés with a terrible image of women. But I love the music because in the end “La Rondine” is still Puccini. And I love the challenge, the imperfection. The piece also has a connection to the Volksoper, where the first German-language performance took place – with Puccini in the audience!

APA: However, the real anniversary piece will be on December 14, the original opening day, “Let us forget the world“, which is intended to commemorate the year 1938. What can that mean?

De Beer: The play is based on the operetta “Grusse and Kiss from the Wachau”, which was rehearsed at our house in 1938 when the Nazis seized power. The escapism of the operetta world crashes into the cruel reality in front of the door. Many Jewish artists were involved in this production, were dismissed, persecuted and murdered. We asked the young Israeli conductor and composer Keren Kagarlitsky to rearrange Jara Beneš’s music. She has also integrated her own compositions, “degenerate” music and pieces by Schönberg and Viktor Ullmann. Theu Boermans wrote the book and will direct the play. We call it an operettical and commemorate our colleagues from back then.

APA: What is not included in the plans for the new season, however, are revenants among the leading teams, while many of your colleagues are building elective affinities. A conscious decision?

De Beer: Of course there are people with whom I want to build an artistic relationship. But there are so many different teams that I find exciting! I also believe that you have to offer people diversity. It would be incredibly boring if you always saw the same thing at the Volksoper, whether you came on Wednesday or Friday!

(The interview was conducted by Martin Fichter-Wöß/APA)