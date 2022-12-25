Xinhua News Agency, Harbin, December 24th: Public ice and snow season ignites enthusiasm for Chinese winter sports

Xinhua News Agency reporter Wang Junbao

On the 24th, although the outdoor temperature was close to minus 20 degrees Celsius, it did not stop Guangdong tourist Pan Zilin and his friends from enjoying ice and snow sports on the frozen river.

“Walking on the river is very interesting. I didn’t believe it at first, but I didn’t believe it until I swept the snow away and saw the frozen river. Now I want to play snow circle all the time.” Pan Zilin didn’t have time to sweep the snow off his down jacket. Dragging the snow circle to the top of the snow slope.

The area where Pan Zilin plays is located in the Ice and Snow Carnival Park on the Songhua River in Harbin, where people can experience various ice and snow activities such as snow kites, ice hockey, snow tanks, snow bikes, and ice slides.

On the 24th, the launching ceremony of the Ninth National Mass Ice and Snow Season with the theme of “Strive for a New Era and Start a New Journey of Ice and Snow Sports” was held in Harbin, Heilongjiang. In the first snow season after the Beijing Winter Olympics, enthusiasm for ice and snow sports is being ignited across China.

Huang Zhiyong, deputy director of the Winter Sports Management Center of the State General Administration of Sports, introduced that the National Mass Ice and Snow Season has been successfully held for 8 years, with a theme each year to promote the continuous deepening of mass ice and snow sports.

At the launching ceremony of the Jilin branch venue, the sponsor arranged ice and snow activities that are popular among the masses, such as snow football, snow frisbee, and snow diabolo. More than 600 ice and snow enthusiasts from all over the country gathered at Miaoxiangshan Ski Resort in Changchun City. Share the ice and snow feast together. The Ice and Snow Carnival was also held at the branch venue in Qitaihe City, Heilongjiang Province. It has trained many short track speed skating world champions. Qitaihe already has a profound winter sports tradition, and the variety of ice and snow sports has once again inspired people to participate Passion for snow sports.

The Rexue Miracle Indoor Ski Resort located in the urban area of ​​Harbin has 8 ski trails with different slopes and a maximum vertical drop of 80 meters, which can accommodate thousands of people skiing at the same time. Zhang Chupeng, a ski enthusiast, has just applied for a season card here.

Zhang Chupeng said: “After the Beijing Winter Olympics, I can actually feel the enthusiasm of people around me for skiing is on the rise. This feeling is more obvious in winter. When winter comes, the body seems to be turned on. I want to go skiing every day.”

It is reported that the series of activities of the Ninth National Mass Ice and Snow Season will continue until April 2023, and 1,499 mass ice and snow events of various levels and types of national linkage or regional linkage are planned to be carried out across the country.

[

责编：刘希尧 ]