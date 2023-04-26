Volodimir Zelensky spoke with Chinese President Xi Jinping about the Russian invasion of Ukraine – Diario La Página

Ukrainian President Volodimir Zelensky said he had a “long and significant” phone call with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Wednesday, the first between the two leaders since the start of the Russian invasion.

“I had a long and meaningful phone call with President Xi Jinping,” Zelensky said on Twitter in a tweet. “I believe that this call, as well as the appointment of the Ukrainian ambassador to China, will give a strong impetus to the development of our bilateral relations,” he wrote.

Zelensky’s spokesman, Sergiy Nykyforov, said on Facebook that the two leaders had “a nearly hour-long telephone conversation.”

Despite China insisting that it maintains a neutral position in the conflict, Xi had not spoken to Zelensky since the beginning of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, but he has spoken on several occasions with the Russian ruler. , Vladimir Putin. Before the February 2020 invasion, both leaders issued a joint statement saying their governments had a “boundless friendship.”

According to Chinese state media, during the call Xi Jinping called for negotiations between Russia and Ukraine, warning that “there is no winner in a nuclear war.”

“There is no victor in a nuclear war. All parties involved must remain calm and restrained in dealing with the nuclear issue and truly look to the future and the fate of themselves and humanity as a whole and work together to manage the crisis,” the president said. Chinese, according to CCTV public television.

“Dialogue and negotiation are the only viable way out” of the conflict, Xi added. “On the issue of the Ukrainian crisis, China has always been on the side of peace, and China‘s core position is to promote peace talks.”

Xi’s government, which released a peace proposal in February and called for a ceasefire and talks, also said it would send a “special representative” to Ukraine for talks on a possible “political settlement,” according to a government statement. .

The conversation between Xi and Zelensky comes after controversial remarks by the Chinese ambassador to France, who stated that the former Soviet republics, such as Ukraine and the Baltic countries, are not sovereign nations.