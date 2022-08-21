Home News Volpago: four armed men injure three people and destroy the home of a 21-year-old
News

by admin
The carabinieri intervened on the scene of the violent attack, an accomplice is still sought

Two young people of Moroccan origin arrested, a minor reported. The fourth member of the gang is still on the run

21 August 2022

VOLUNTEER PAYMENT “A Clockwork Orange” style attack and robbery the other night in Volpago, in the area of ​​Via Schiavonesca Nuova, just outside the city center. Moroccan the attackers, Moroccan also the attacked. Two were arrested by the carabinieri of the Montebelluna company for robbery, trespassing, damage, personal injury, resistance to a public official. A third managed to escape and is wanted. An underage girl who tried to act as a “Trojan horse” for breaking into the house was also reported. Three wounded ended up in the emergency room to be treated. The apartment was literally devastated, with furniture and furnishings reduced to pieces.

Investigations continue above all to understand what lies behind such fury: it is difficult to think that it was determined by the refusal to let the attackers in and therefore the investigators try to understand if at the origin there may be illicit trafficking or previous issues to settle with a settling of scores.

It all started in the afternoon: at the home of a 21-year-old Moroccan there were a girl of his compatriot and two other young people. At one point the minor left, but soon after she returned accompanied by three other compatriots, they wanted to enter the house with her, but the landlord objected with a decided no. At that point they left, but shortly after they returned armed with sticks and stones, they broke down the door of the house and, once inside, they went wild against the 21-year-old and two of his friends who had arrived in the meantime, then destroying with sticks. furnishings and furnishings, and, given the injuries sustained by the attacked, a knife probably also appeared.

The attackers literally devastated the apartment and left the three inside bleeding on the ground. An attack that had all the air of a punitive expedition whose causes the carabinieri are now trying to find out. While the three were hitting them left and right, the girl took a game console and a mobile phone and hid them outside the house (where they remained). But in the meantime a call for help had been sent to 112 which brought together the patrols of the mobile radio of the Montebelluna company and the Volpago and Nervesa stations. The attackers and the girl fled on foot across the fields and the manhunt immediately began.

Two Moroccans aged 24 and 22 and the girl ended up in the network of the carabinieri; the third attacker, who is now wanted, has disappeared. The two were arrested and then taken to prison in Santa Bona and the minor was reported for attempted theft and resistance to a public official. Then the three Moroccans, target of the fury of the compatriots, were rescued: the 21-year-old landlord suffered cuts that could be healed in 10 days, an 18-year-old North African a head injury with a prognosis of 20 days, a 19-year-old compatriot with cuts to the face and healed arms in 10 days.

So much violence has left the country in shock. “It’s early for leadersre the causes of such violence, but in any case what happened is very serious – comments the deputy mayor of Volpago, Renato Povelato – As an administration and as a political movement we will move because such episodes are absolutely not tolerable and must no longer occur “.enzo favero

