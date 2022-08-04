VOLPIANO. The ARPA (Regional Agency for the Protection of the Environment) is verifying “the possible alteration of the parameters measured with the Turin air network”, after a fire broke out at the Amiat Tbd in the industrial area.

The regional agency underlines that “there are no homes in the immediate vicinity” and that “the fire is affecting materials containing plastics and electrical and electronic materials”. The technicians are on site for surveys with portable instruments and are verifying the data of the fixed network control units for possible fallout in built-up areas «The fumes are reportedly rising to 300-500 meters above ground level and are being transported southwards. They are visible even from miles away. At low altitudes in the vicinity of the fire there are currently no dispersions of pollutants. “At the moment – says the ARPA – there are no anomalies compared to the period”.

The technical staff, in addition to the use of portable instrumentation for immediate measurements, is also positioning the instrumentation for the measurement of micropollutants and dioxins.