VOLPIANO. Performance, safety and Italian design are the three keywords of Sparco, an Italian multinational, based in Volpiano, four other factories in Italy, five in Tunisia and one in the United States, which has been dressing the great Formula 1 drivers for 45 years. the most admired supercars and racing cars that have made motorsport history.

Elements that resulted in the latest great result: Oracle Red Bull Racing, including the Formula 1 world champion, Max Verstappen and the multiple Grand Prix winner Sergio “Checo” Perez, have chosen Sparco as their new supplier for technical racing clothing . Oracle Red Bull racing pilots and engineers have tested the products, stating that the quality and comfort of Sparco safety products are unmatched. The new super light suit with Fia 8856 -2018 homologation, was born as a natural evolution of the historic super light suit by Sparco, which in the early 2000s offered a compound conforming to the Fia standard with very high performance, and which already at that time was graduating as the lightest suit , weighing about 20% less than similar suits. The suit will be completed by “X light” shoes, Arrow biotech gloves, the current cutting-edge product line with the characteristic navy blue colors now featuring the iconic Oracle Red Bull Racing brand.

Even the members of the garage crew (who are in the pits) will be equipped with a dedicated line of products derived from the Sparco competition suit and Tide Meca gloves to meet all the comfort and safety needs based on the specific needs of the team: “The partnership represents the common intent of continuous research and innovation in the world of safety and performance for the two protagonists of motor sports – underlines Aldino Bellazzini, president and CEO of Sparco – we have always understood collaborations as an opportunity to overcome our challenges “. And a confirmation in this direction also comes from the record turnover recorded in 2021, exceeding 121 million euros, 30% more than the previous year. The volume of exports in particular increased, especially with the United States, which was less affected by the pandemic: “Thanks to our corporate philosophy that makes quality and customer relations the main secret – adds the brand manager, Niccolò Bellazzini. -. We have grown in all sectors after being able to diversify: the racing team with + 35%, while the other segments of the carbon factory and safety shoes have a + sign between 20 and 30%.