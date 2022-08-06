volpiano

The acrid smell of burnt plastic was felt all night. The fire at Amiat Tbd, a company of the Iren Group that deals with the treatment of electronic waste (from PCs to household appliances) in Volpiano was extinguished by the firefighters – with teams coming from the various detachments of the provincial command – around 3 pm yesterday afternoon (it had been burning since dawn), even though the cooling operations of the incandescent mass continued for a long time.

The good news is that no people were involved. However, the pollution that required the intervention of the Arpa Piemonte technicians on the spot is worrying and ended with an order of the mayor Giovanni Panichelli prohibiting working activities in a part of the industrial area of ​​via Brandizzo (which laps the A5 motorway), orders the closure of the points and ventilation systems of the nearby factories.

In fact, ARPA had measured the level of volatile organic compounds (Cov) since the morning, to keep pollution under control. At 11 the instrumentation had detected a rather alarming figure: between 300 and 500 parts per billion, in the immediate vicinity of the plant. At 12 o’clock was added the data of the area which is located about 500-600 meters from the plant, more reassuring: it was between 120 and 200 parts per billion. An industrial area, like that of Volpiano, on average measures between 100 and 150. The pollution, therefore, was slightly above the background values, which however change according to the climatic conditions and many other factors. And it is precisely for this reason that the ordinance of the mayor Panichelli concerned only the immediate vicinity of Amiat Tbd. Around 3 pm, with the flames out, the Cov had dropped to 200 parts per billion around the plant as well. The weather was favorable: the polluting fumes left Volpiano and dispersed into the atmosphere of Turin. This morning the ARPA will make new measurements on the basis of which the mayor will decide whether or not to maintain the ordinance.

To establish the causes of the fire, the carabinieri of the Compagnia di Chivasso and the prosecutor of Ivrea await the report of the fire brigade. From the first investigations, however, it would seem possible to exclude the malicious origin. The heat and short circuit of an electronic device may have been enough to unleash the flames. Of course, it will be necessary to verify compliance with the regulations and whether, in some way, the fire could have been foreseen or avoided.

It is not the first time that such a fire has spread inside the Volpiano plant. It also happened on November 14, 2020, when 100 tons of materials were burned. That time the fumes spread between Volpiano, San Benigno and Brandizzo. –