Volpiano.

The toll from a road accident which took place shortly after 6 pm today, Saturday 26, along Corso Europa in Volpiano near the Actis trucking company is three injured – all in very serious conditions.

According to an initial reconstruction, a Nissan Qashqai colliding violently from Leinì proceeding towards the Turin-Milan motorway driven by a man from San Benigno and a DR driven by a woman from Leinì.

There was another woman in the car, whose identity is not known at the moment.

DR left the Actis firm where the two women had finished cleaning. Due to the violent impact, the Nissan overturned and ended up on the edge of a wood at the side of the road, while the DR stopped in the middle of the road. One of the two women was thrown from the vehicle.

After the first treatments on the spot, the man, a resident of San Benigno, driving the Nissan and one of the women were taken to San Giovanni Bosco. The third woman to the Cto. The carabinieri of the Compagnia di Chivasso are at work on the spot to clarify the dynamics.

