Voluntary amputation: Stable in life with both prostheses

This is followed by 18 surgeries in which vascular surgeons try to open his arteries. When it finally succeeds, the joy is great. Finally Michél can feel his legs again – but what he also feels is pain.

Weeks and months pass. Michél has been released from the hospital in Innsbruck as healthy. He resumes his work as a chef and also plays football again. But from time to time his legs hurt. If he has to stand for a long time, he has sudden cramps. At work, he tries to ignore the pain. He takes pills, tries massages and cooling. But nothing helps, instead the legs are thick. Wearing socks and shoes becomes torture. And in the evening, when the body comes to rest, its legs burn like fire.

In July 2014 the pain becomes overwhelming. Michél admits himself to the Freiburg University Hospital. Doctors diagnose inflammation and prescribe antibiotics. Two weeks pass and despite various attempts at therapy, his situation does not improve. Nothing seems to help. The legs burn and burn. One can only guess how great the pain and desperation must have been – but they make Schulze think about what life without legs would be like.

He researches it on the internet. For days he clicks through experience reports, the state of medical research and the legal situation. Then he confides in a doctor. "As a doctor, he advised me against it. An amputation is the last resort," says Michél. "But then he spoke to me privately and gave his personal view. He said: 'If I were you, I would react the same way'." Michél decides: it's better to have a leg off than a poor one! To this day, that is his motto in life.

The stories of his amputations (can be heard here in the audio interview) are so emotional and stirring that they could be the subject of an article of their own. Just this much: In 2014, Michél Schulze almost bled to death in the operating room in Freiburg due to a medical error. In 2019 – when the pain in the left foot got worse – it was Thuringian doctors who suggested an amputation. But during the operation on the foot, a surgeon (who has now lost his license to practice medicine) messes up so badly that another amputation has to be carried out – a little further up, on the lower leg. The error was finally corrected at the BG Klinikum Bergmannstrost in Halle.

Indeed, Michél’s carbon prostheses are marvels of engineering. Hähnel explains that his right knee joint orients itself “like a helicopter” in space using a gyroscope. In addition, a computer chip recognizes “stress phases in real time” and reacts to movements by Michél or external influences. That’s why Michél likes to talk about robot or electric legs and sometimes shows them to interested people. Then, for example, he folds up his knee and quickly takes the battery out of his leg or shows the app on his cell phone with which he can fine-tune his legs.