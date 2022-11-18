Home News Voluntary contributions to schools are decreasing, Malignani in Udine is offering discounts to students
News

Voluntary contributions to schools are decreasing, Malignani in Udine is offering discounts to students

by admin
Many families do not pay or drastically reduce voluntary contributions to schools. A difficult situation, which affects extracurricular courses. At Isis Malignani in Udine, there is a run for cover: the head teacher Oliviero Barbieri launches a proposal that he defines as “suffering, but necessary”. Only students who pay the financial contribution to the school will be able to take advantage of special discounts and some additional services outside school hours. There will be additional services reserved for those who pay the voluntary contribution and all the innovations created in the laboratories will also be made evident thanks to the contribution of parents (interview by Elisa Michellut).

04:28

