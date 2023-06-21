Voluntary insurance increases in Scotiabank Colpatria

WITH THE Backed by the company BNP Paribas Cardif, Scotiabank Colpatria reported 605,416 voluntary insurance policies in force as of April of this year, which offer the possibility of combining coverage according to the needs of customers and, in addition, a broad ecosystem of services to which the insured can access it free of charge.

Jabar Singhpresident of Scotiabank Colpatria, said that “in the first five months of 2023, we have opened more than 117,000 insurance policies and Throughout the year we want to continue encouraging the insurance culture in our clients with around 400,000 new voluntary insurance policies, guaranteeing them the possibility of accessing comprehensive products at reasonable prices, with coverage that can be complemented and with an offer of additional benefits in terms of financial education, employability or anti-fraud, among others”.

Currently, this bank offers a variety of insurance, not only for the interested party and his family, but also for his assets and financial products.

The protection portfolio offered by Scotiabank Colpatria in alliance with BNP Paribas Cardif, has an ecosystem of services associated with learning (more than 1,500 courses, diplomas and programs with the best universities in the world through the Coursera platform, through www.conectatecontuseguro.com), financial education (financial health diagnoses), credit score (knowledge of credit score), among others (international medical assistance, digital physical training, tax advisors, advice on issues related to preparing job interviews; job offers, labor legal consultancies and improvement of resume), the previous benefits do not have an additional cost for the client.

Among the benefits at no additional cost most used by Scotiabank Colpatria clients is Coursera (a course in Excel applied to business, conversational skills in English, introduction to Python programming, fundamentals of business finance and Big Data).