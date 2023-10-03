Voluntary wearing of masks is recommended at the university hospital

“Even if the current weather conditions still have a positive effect on the infection rate, the Corona Task Force already meets regularly at the University Hospital of Tübingen,” writes the university hospital in a press release.

The first results have now been announced: From October 1st, the expert committee will recommend that all people entering the clinics wear mouth and nose protection, especially if they have cold symptoms. Patients, accompanying persons and visitors should ideally bring their own mouth and nose protection and wear it from the clinic entrances.

