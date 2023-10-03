Home » Voluntary wearing of masks is recommended at the university hospital
News

Voluntary wearing of masks is recommended at the university hospital

by admin
Voluntary wearing of masks is recommended at the university hospital

“Even if the current weather conditions still have a positive effect on the infection rate, the Corona Task Force already meets regularly at the University Hospital of Tübingen,” writes the university hospital in a press release.

The first results have now been announced: From October 1st, the expert committee will recommend that all people entering the clinics wear mouth and nose protection, especially if they have cold symptoms. Patients, accompanying persons and visitors should ideally bring their own mouth and nose protection and wear it from the clinic entrances.

See also  Shortness of breath and returning pains the virus recedes but Long Covid is alarming

You may also like

Kinshasa records an increase in the price of...

US Government to Conduct National Test of Emergency...

A Nobel for life

Henan’s Autumn Harvest: Busy Harvesting and Drying of...

Allianz bounces up from page 1

Bloody repression in Goma: Colonel Mike Mikombe sentenced...

USS Louisiana Successfully Launches Trident II D5LE ICBM,...

The French Ambassador inaugurated the French Week in...

Political debate about housing plans in Hitzing

Mushroom cultivation can continue in Kulla County –...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy