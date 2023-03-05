March 5 this year is the 60th “Learn from Lei Feng Memorial Day” and the 24th “Chinese Youth Volunteer Service Day”. In order to implement the spirit of the important instructions made by General Secretary Xi Jinping on the in-depth development of learning from Lei Feng activities, promote the institutionalization, normalization and long-term effect of learning from Lei Feng voluntary services, and implement the “Youth Volunteer Service Community Action” of the Central Committee of the Communist Youth League and the “Four Services” of the Changchun Municipal Party Committee Work requirements, effectively guide young volunteers to help grassroots social governance and serve the masses, the Propaganda Department of the Changchun Municipal Committee of Jilin Province, and the Changchun Municipal Committee of the regiment jointly held the Changchun Youth Volunteer Service Work Matchmaking Conference and “Volunteer Changchun Love in the Community” youth volunteers on March 2 The launching ceremony of the service project competition.

Relevant persons in charge of the Changchun Municipal Party Committee, the Municipal Party Committee Propaganda Department, the Changchun Municipal Party Committee, and the Municipal Bureau of Culture, Radio and Tourism attended the event and unveiled the competition. More than 200 people, including secretaries of the Youth League committees of various colleges and universities in Changchun, representatives of the secretaries of the Youth League committees of some colleges and universities, representatives of the Municipal Youth Volunteer Service Brigade, and representatives of college student volunteers participated in the event.

“Volunteer Changchun Loves in the Community” Youth Volunteer Service Project Competition was launched.Photo provided by the Changchun Municipal Party Committee

During the event, Zhang You, secretary of the Changchun Municipal Party Committee, gave a brief introduction to the 2023 youth voluntary service key tasks and project competitions, and further clarified that it should be guided by prominent values, implement project-based operations, promote organizational norms, strengthen professional support, and adhere to community-based Rooted youth volunteering ideas.

Zhang You said that in order to promote the normalization of youth voluntary services, the Changchun Communist Youth League has designated March 5th “Learning from Lei Feng Memorial Day” as the intensive start-up day of Changchun Youth Volunteer Service Work, and December 5th “International Volunteering Day” “Day” is designated as the summary and commendation day; the community is determined to be the main front for youth volunteer service activities in the future, and 500 communities will be effectively covered by youth volunteer service organizations within the year, and 12 youth volunteer service boutique communities will be created; relying on projects The competition guides youth volunteer service organizations of all levels and types to participate in community volunteer service activities, and selects more high-quality volunteer service projects that can be replicated and promoted for serving the grassroots and the masses.

Presented the flag to the Changchun Municipal Youth Volunteer Service Brigade directly under it.Photo provided by the Changchun Municipal Party Committee

At the meeting, Wu Jun, deputy director of the Propaganda Department of the Changchun Municipal Party Committee, awarded the first batch of youth volunteer service practice bases. It is understood that in order to introduce more high-quality voluntary service resources into the community, the Changchun Municipal Party Committee of the regiment mobilized local colleges and universities in Changchun to form college student volunteer teams with departments as units to connect with the community. At the same time, in order to further deepen the docking results, the Propaganda Department of the Changchun Municipal Party Committee and the Changchun Municipal Party Committee decided to establish a group of youth volunteer service practice bases that have established a docking relationship and signed a joint construction agreement.

Previously, in accordance with the work requirements of the “four services” of the Changchun Municipal Party Committee, the Changchun Municipal Party Committee established a municipal-level youth volunteer service brigade directly under the Changchun Municipal Public Security Bureau Blue Shield Youth Volunteer Service Team, and the Blue Vest Volunteer Service Team of the Youth League Committee of the First Hospital of Jilin University. The Youth Volunteer Service Team of Changchun Natural Gas Group Co., Ltd., the Youth Volunteer Service Team of China Overseas Property Changchun Company, and the Youth Volunteer Service Team of T3 Travel Changchun Company joined in. At the meeting, Xu Zhicheng, deputy secretary of the Youth League Committee, presented the flag to the first batch of brigades directly under it. They usually work hard in their respective jobs, and when they are in a hurry, they can act on hearing orders and take the lead in attacking.

It is reported that this Youth Volunteer Service Project Competition will start in March and end in early December. It will last for 8 months. There will be 8 stages of project initiation, solicitation, preliminary review, review, online voting, finals, publicity, and award ceremony. Expert guidance, training and other activities will also be held during the execution of the participating projects. The specific entry rules will be released on the WeChat official account of the Changchun Communist Youth League in the near future. (Reporter Qin Liang, correspondent Yang Ning)