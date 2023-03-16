The councilor assured that the district sent almost 6 billion pesos to the Volunteer Fire Department, corresponding to the year 2022, so he does not understand the debt to the first responders.

By: Harinton De Armas U

Writing THE INFORMER

A strong denunciation launched the Councilor Santiago Zulueta Suárez against the captain Jose Manuel Chahincommander of Santa Marta Volunteer Fire Department. According to the lobbyist, since December of last year and until today, lifeguards are owed three months plus premiums.

Zulueta SuárezHe also specified that, in conversation with the Secretary of the Treasury, he assured him that the 2022 resources amounting to 6 billion pesos were transferred by the district of Santa Marta, as well as the money for the month of January and February, so it is unheard of that the staff under his charge have to suffer the situation of three months without salary.

Santiago Zulueta Suarez, councilor of Santa Marta.

“All entities that use money from the district must attend political control and report to Santa Marta, it turns out that until today Mr. Chahín owes the firefighters the months of December, January, February and the premiums. What worries me, honorable councilors, is that the district is giving him the money and this man does not pay the firefighters under the ruse that the mayor’s office is not giving him the money,” he said.

Zulueta Suárezwent further and stated that the Commander Chahínlast year in citation of the Council explained that the cost of running the Volunteer Fire Brigade for the entire year 2022 it was 1,400 million pesos, and if the district has transferred more than 5,000 million pesos “it means that it has a surplus of almost 3,600 million pesos, so at the latest I will insist again to cite it to the corporation to give the respective explanations.

Finally, he invited the mayoress Virna Johnson to create the Official Fire Department of Santa Marta“Because the city is needing the three fire stations, and the city wants to know what Mr. Chahín is spending on, the resources that are being transferred to him.

THE INFORMER tried to contact Captain Chahín but it was impossible