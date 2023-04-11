Tianjin North News:This April is the 35th “Patriotic Health Month”. In order to consolidate the health concept of “everyone is the first person responsible for their own health” and the lifestyle concept of “civilized, healthy, green and environmentally friendly”, on April 10, the MCC Tiangong Group Xiqing Joy City Project Department organized the following The patriotic health month voluntary service activity with the theme of “promoting the new trend of patriotic health and cultivating a healthy new life” stimulated the enthusiasm of employees to participate in the patriotic health movement with rich and colorful activities, and created a strong atmosphere for all employees to participate in the patriotic health movement.

At the beginning of the activity, all the management staff of the project department had a detailed understanding of the origin of the “Patriotic Health Month” and Tianjin’s relevant requirements for carrying out the Patriotic Health Month through promotional videos. Let us better understand the knowledge of infectious disease protection in spring and summer. “I propose: start from scratch, comprehensively improve environmental sanitation; start from yourself, develop good hygiene habits…” During the event, the project leader read out the “Proposal”, calling on the project to take action, Carry out in-depth patriotic health campaigns, practice a civilized, healthy, green and environmentally friendly lifestyle, and jointly build and share a beautiful Tianjin.

Afterwards, the youth volunteer service team of the project came to Dongxingli Vegetable Market in Xiqing District to distribute patriotic health month “clear papers” to market vendors and citizens, popularize health knowledge to the public, and call on everyone to enhance awareness of disease prevention and maintain public health , Advocate smoking cessation, alcohol restriction, green and low-carbon travel, and give on-site explanations on green garbage classification, scientific wearing of masks and cough etiquette, mobilize everyone to transform health concepts into healthy behaviors, and improve the civilized and healthy level of the whole society.

At the end of the event, the young volunteers showed their spirit of not being afraid of being dirty or tired, and voluntarily carried out environmental sanitation cleaning and cleaning in the vegetable market and surrounding areas, and cleaned up cigarette butts and white garbage to create a good and healthy living environment for citizens.

“Beautiful cities cannot be separated from everyone’s care! We need to work together, starting from bits and pieces, starting from ourselves, and starting from now. As a young man, we will actively practice the role of central enterprises and take more solid measures to build a suitable city. Living in a beautiful home, chasing a healthy new life!” Said Liu Chang, a young volunteer of the project.

Through the development of this activity, the fine tradition of the patriotic health campaign has been further carried forward, the civilized and healthy quality of all employees has been effectively improved, and everyone’s public health awareness and self-care ability have been consolidated. In the next step, MCC Tiangong Group will fully practice the socialist core values, continue to expand the publicity and participation in various activities including the patriotic health campaign, and contribute to the construction of a beautiful Tianjin! (Correspondent Shang Danyang)