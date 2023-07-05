“Volunteering gives me a lot in return”

Helping happiness: Maggie puts her heart and soul into helping the Essen telephone counseling service

Essen. For many years she ran her own small shop. When Maggie* finally retired nine years ago, she was looking for a fulfilling volunteer job because: “You can’t just sit on the couch with business women,” she explains, and laughs. Then she read that the Essen Telephone Counseling Service was looking for reinforcements and immediately felt addressed. “It’s about active listening, empathy and giving comfort. About skills that I actually brought with me through my professional activity.”

After the application, an intensive one-year preparatory phase followed. “It’s the best thing I’ve ever done,” she recalls. The training also included many practical exercises. “This teaches you how to change perspective, how to put yourself in the other person’s shoes and also not to give advice. Learn to hear nuances and to mirror what you hear.” The big challenge is that you can only use language and voice as a tool. “And that has to be learned. I absorbed it all like a sponge,” said the 73-year-old.

Maggie is a volunteer at the Essen Telephone Counseling Service.

Photo: Private

Since then, she has worked 12 to 16 hours a month in four-hour shifts, including a night shift. The worries and needs of their callers are manifold. Some are in complete despair and, in the truest sense of the word, suicidal. Others just want to talk about mundane things like lunch and the garden. But you have to take that seriously, explains Maggi: “For many callers, we are the only contact. Loneliness is problem number one. Especially for older women who have lost their partner through divorce or death and have never formed their own circle of friends.”

Empathy – the be-all and end-all

What she has also learned: If she leaves a conversation dismayed, the topic has to do with herself: “Cases involving child abuse or mistreatment particularly affected me at the beginning, because I am the grandmother of three grandchildren. I had to learn to deal with it.”

The network and safety net of telephone counseling for the volunteers help with this: supervision and the exchange with colleagues in order to process what they have heard and to exchange experiences. “We are always supported and never left alone. We are also offered a wealth of training courses that strengthen us and allow us to grow. For example, on the topics of forgiveness, grief work and consolation,” says Maggie.

And what skills should you have for such a volunteer position? She smiles: “At least we don’t have bored housewives here. You have to be interested in people, be able to listen well and not just focus on yourself. Being a compassionate, empathetic person is what matters most.” Maggie says she finds a lot of strength in this work.

Big gratitude

“There are so many who have suffered great losses and tragedies that have the rug pulled out from under them. When I listen to these people, it puts my supposed problems into perspective. Through volunteering, I have developed a great deal of gratitude for the fact that my life is the way it is and that I can help others.” She can only recommend such a task to anyone who is healthy and has time: “Volunteering gives a lot much back. It makes me happy.”

* Since anonymity has priority in telephone counseling, we do not give the surname.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

