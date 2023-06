Volunteering can be very diverse. The work at the volunteer fire brigade or the technical relief organization is action-packed. If you want to work with people, you can help children with their homework or do something with the residents in the old people’s home. Helping hands are also sought in the areas of integration and onboarding, e.g. in helping refugees.

In principle, honorary posts are unpaid. However, there are two exceptions: On the one hand, there is the volunteer fee. Associations can pay their volunteers up to 70 euros if this is a part-time job in a non-profit organization. On the other hand, volunteers can receive a trainer flat rate. This applies to honorary posts in the educational, nursing and artistic fields – with up to 250 euros per month. Here, too, it is important that this is a part-time job.

Anyone who regularly volunteers is above the statutory insurance coverage secured. But beware: this does not cover all possible incidents. Volunteers should also consider private disability insurance and liability insurance.

In any case. It is important that the job search always has priority. Job seekers who work more than 15 hours a week in a voluntary capacity must inform the employment agency.

