“Volunteering is give and take”

As the Green Lady, Leila Gudusch (80) dedicates her free time to the patients of the Evangelical Clinics in Essen-Mitte.

At an age when others are already dependent on outside help, Leila Gudusch continues to serve a good cause. For 13 years, the now 80-year-old has been taking care of the patients as Green Lady in the Evangelische Kliniken Essen-Mitte, lending an ear to them, running small errands or reading to them. The visiting and accompanying service is particularly important for those who have little or no visits from family and friends. “Especially before an operation, people are often very nervous and are happy about a little distraction,” reports the native Finn, who moved to Essen in 1964 for love.

“Always in the service of the common good until old age – great.”

Frank Skrube,

Marketing Manager Wohnbau eG

However, she has not entered unfamiliar territory by taking on her honorary position. Before she retired in 2006, she had worked in the hospital laboratory for decades. In 2009 she was approached by an acquaintance who had already worked as a Green Lady. “Come along,” she suggested to Leila Gudusch. She was quickly convinced and took part in the preparatory course: “You learn things like conversation skills and active listening. You learn how to positively reinforce people, which is very important, especially with the sick. To anchor that the disease will pass and you can look forward to a healthy life.”

When uncertainty creates fear

Since then, once or twice a week she has put on the eponymous green coat, by which the Green ladies and gentlemen can be identified, and takes care of the patients’ concerns for three hours each. This is done in close cooperation with the nursing staff, who know best who needs a lot of encouragement at the moment.

And then Leila Gudusch makes her rounds: “I come to the ward, greet the people, introduce myself and offer support. Most of them are very open and like to talk about themselves, their lives and their medical history. Then there are those who worry about the future, who don’t know exactly what their life will be like after being hospitalized. They don’t know who to turn to when they need help and care. This is very stressful, especially for older people. Of course, I can’t provide specialist advice, but I can refer you to the responsible departments.”

The positive feedback gives a lot of power

Leila Gudusch never sees this activity as a chore – on the contrary: “I look forward to every one of my assignments because I love the contact with people and feel at home in this hospital. The positive feedback I get from the people I talk to gives me a lot of strength – volunteering is a give and take.”

Many patients appreciate words of comfort and support.

Leila Gudusch is not yet thinking about quitting, even if, as she says, she is already slacking off a little. “Eyes, joints and hearing – it was all better in the past, but it is still possible. Besides, I can’t stop yet, because we Green ladies and gentlemen are dying out. When I started we were ten, now we are three, all over 70 years old – and nobody is moving up.”

Offspring is urgently needed

She would be delighted if more people could become enthusiastic about this important honorary position. “Secrecy, sociability, empathy, open-mindedness and a few hours a week – that’s all you need to join us,” she says, beaming.

The fact that Leila Gudusch’s commitment is by no means ordinary is proven by the numerous awards and recognitions she has already received for her voluntary work. However, she vigorously dismisses this:

It’s good to get involved

“I find it rather uncomfortable to emphasize that. From my point of view, what I do is a matter of course. Actually, everyone who is healthy and fit and also has enough time should get involved in the common good. Caritas and Diakonie, for example, are desperately looking for helpers.”

She can assure anyone who still has doubts: “It would be good for almost everyone to take on a voluntary position, because it also gives one’s own life a special meaning.”

Reinforcement wanted:

In good times and bad, they are always ready: the Green Ladies and Gentlemen of the Evangelische Kliniken Essen-Mitte. You can recognize them by their pastel green coats. For more than 25 years they have always had an open ear for the patients, support and help where they can.

The Green Ladies are always looking for backup. By the way, green gentlemen are also welcome!

Interested parties can contact the hospital chaplain Uwe Matysik on 0201-174-10213 with inquiries.

Every contribution counts:

Wohnbau eG and FUNKE present everyday heroes

The story of Leila Gudusch is one of many in our everyday heroes series. “This is another prime example of everyday heroes who help those who need it most,” says Frank Skrube, Head of Marketing at Wohnbau eG. “A project worthy of imitation.” Together with FUNKE, the housing cooperative went in search of people who could do extraordinary things in voluntary work – just everyday heroes. A lot of people are socially committed without really talking about it,” says Frank Skrube. “We wanted to put some of them in the limelight as representatives.” In order to give suggestions for all those who would also like to get involved but do not yet know in which area – and what a first step could look like. One thing is certain: Social coexistence only works really well with social commitment, with words and above all deeds. With people for people. Especially in difficult times. Frank Skrube has hope: “For a long time we all thought more about ourselves. However, the current crises, above all the war in Ukraine, have led to a change in values ​​and the desire to be there for one another again. We are more interested in our fellow human beings again. At least that’s how I perceive it. And every contribution is important.”