The EU and the US are trying to overcome tensions caused by the maxi incentive plan launched by Joe Biden to attract investments in the United States by renewing the alliance against Russia and finding a new common opponent: China. In her first visit to the White House since November 2021, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen conveyed to the American president Europe’s goodwill to work with Washington to reduce dependence on Beijing and limit the export of tech products. Biden for his part has promised the EU leader that European companies will take advantage of his incentives. With the war in Ukraine continuing to rage, Von der Leyen’s visit was a an opportunity to appease the irritation caused by the Inflation Reduction Act in the European partners, the over 375 billion dollar measure that provides mega subsidies to American companies engaged in the energy transition. And according to the statements following the meeting in the Oval Office, transatlantic tension seems to have decreased.

An agreement in an anti-Chinese key

The president of the European commission praised the measure, emphasizing that such a “massive investment” in green technologies is good for everyone. For this, you explained, in the wake of the IRA Brussels has launched its plan for green tech. Now, however, a common ground will have to be found between European and American incentives because “if they don’t align they will cancel each other out”, explained a White House official. To do that European companies can also benefit from US subsidiesthe American president and von der Leyen have started working on a trade deal on critical minerals, essential for the production of electric vehicle batteries. If an agreement were found, Washington and Brussels would also obtain the collateral effect of reducing dependence on China, which is rich in these elements.

The two leaders also pledged to achieve an agreement on steel and sustainable aluminum by October 2023. China is not directly mentioned in the conversation between Biden and von der Leyen but is present between the lines of the joint statement, especially when it comes to the need to strengthen “economic and national security”. Proving that the EU also wants to gradually free itself from the Dragonthe president brought to the Oval Office the decision of the Netherlands, immediately after that of Japan, of block the export of microchip manufacturing technologies to Beijing.

A win for Biden that for months he had been trying to convince the allies to take this decisive step and that, according to the agency Bloombergis getting ready further tightening on semiconductor exports to China next month.

But for Washington Beijing does not represent a threat to the West only from an economic point of view. As far as we know, the American president is ready to share intelligence information with Brussels that demonstrates how China is ready to supply weapons to Russia in his war against Ukraine. Von der Leyen and Biden reaffirmed the strength of transatlantic unity in the face of Vladimir Putin’s aggression (“Russia will pay for the atrocities committed in Russia”, underlined the EU leader), and expressed their intention to launch new sanctions not only against Moscow but also against “third countries”, an expression with which the US administration usually refers to Beijing.

The US and the EU are also working “to further limit Russian revenuewhile guaranteeing the continuity of energy supplies to emerging markets and developing countries through the maximum price ceiling set by the G7 for crude oil and petroleum products of Russian origin transported by sea”. On the energy front, the president of the European Commission has thanked Biden for the gas supplies that allowed Europe to overcome the crisis caused by Vladimir Putin. The United States “helped us tremendously when we wanted to get rid of dependence on Russian energy,” von der Leyen stressed.